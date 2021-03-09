Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market to High CAGR During Forecast Year 2019-2030

The global size for autoimmune disease diagnosis market is projected to grow to USD 8.3 billion by 2030 from USD 4.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%. This industry is experiencing substantial growth due to the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, increased awareness about autoimmune diseases, and growth in autoimmune disease research.

An autoimmune disease is an illness in which the immune system erroneously attacks the body. The immune system can determine the difference between foreign cells and body cells. In an autoimmune disease, part of your body, including your joints or skin, is mistaken as alien by the immune system. It releases proteins referred to as autoantibodies which attack healthy cells. Some autoimmune disorders only affect a single organ. Such as Type 1 diabetes is harmful to the pancreas. Other diseases affect the entire body, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Key Players

AESKU GROUP GMBH & CO. KG (Germany)

Abbott (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Danaher (US)

HYCOR Biomedical (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Inova Diagnostics (US)

Trinity Biotech (Ireland)

Bio-Rad (US)

GRIFOLS (Spain)

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Segments

Consumables & Assay Kits segment to dominate the demand for autoimmune diagnostics in 2019

The autoimmune disease diagnostics industry is segmented into consumables & assay kits and tools depending on the drug. During the forecast period, the Consumables & Assay Kits segment is projected to rise at the fastest growth rate. This is mainly due to the growing occurrence of autoimmune diseases and the rising number of launches/approvals for the drug.

Segment of routine laboratory tests to dominate autoimmune diagnostics market in 2019

The autoimmune disease diagnostic industry is segmented into standard laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies & immunological tests, and other tests, depending on the test form. The segment of routine laboratory tests is estimated to record the highest CAGR over the period of forecast. This can be attributed primarily to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases coupled with advanced national health-care infrastructure.

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Growing Awareness and prevalence of the disease

Factors contributing to the growth of the worldwide autoimmune disease therapy market include increasing autoimmune disease prevalence coupled with increasing patient awareness and increasing laboratory automation leading to the simultaneous diagnosis of multiple diagnostic tests leading to rapid and error-free results. Growing patient awareness of these diseases should drive market growth.

Advancements in healthcare technology and infrastructure

Technological advances such as the development of novel biomarkers such as Enbrel and Humira, and portable diagnostic point of care equipment, and growing demand for laboratory automation are anticipated to fuel growth over the forecast period of 2020-2030. Due to continually evolving healthcare infrastructure and an increase in healthcare spending, there is a spur in the sector.

Restraints

Non-penetration to the remote areas of underdeveloped countries

Underdeveloped countries and remote areas do not have the knowledge and awareness about autoimmune diseases and their symptoms which would, in turn, minimize their use in the underdeveloped and lower-income countries. Inadequate funding in developing countries, high costs involved in the treatment of the disease, and non-availability of the treatment in developing countries are the main restraints for the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market.

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Regions

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Europe was the largest regional diagnostic market for autoimmune diseases in 2019. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population in this area are key factors driving the growth of the European autoimmune diagnostics industry. In 2018 Britain dominated the European economy and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. High R&D activities coupled with the increasing economic burden of the country’s autoimmune disorders would affect regional development. Increasing demand for better and accurate diagnosis of both systemic and localized diseases will also have a positive impact on the market.

The diagnostic market for autoimmune disease is dominated by Europe, and North America followed in 2019. However, during the forecast period, The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate.

The area of Asia Pacific is expected to see lucrative growth due to continuously developing healthcare infrastructure, growing patient perception, and high unmet medical needs. A rise in market share is anticipated during the forecast period. Its market share is expected to rise from 21.0 percent in 2015 to over 22.0 percent in 2025. The Japanese autoimmune diagnostics market holds the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific region and a healthy CAGR has been registered.

