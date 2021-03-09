Auto Dimming Mirror Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Auto dimming mirrors are one of the most integral part of vehicle safety accessories. Auto dimming mirrors utilize exclusive electrochromic technology to dim the proportion of glare coming from the headlamps of tailing vehicles. Auto dimming mirrors consist of an ambient sensor and a glare sensor, which are connected to a microprocessor. They then detect any glare coming from a source behind and accordingly send a charge through the electrochromic material present in the auto dimming mirror. The electrochromic material, which is placed in between two electrically conductive glasses make the mirrors turn dark in proportion to the glare. The intensity of light is detected by two sensors placed in the inside rear-view mirror of a vehicle. The dimming of exterior mirror is controlled by sensors placed inside the interior mirrors, which becomes active when brightness gets low.

Auto dimming mirroris anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing toIncreasing demand for advanced features coupled with growing automotive industry and Increasing need for safety in automobiles.

The global auto dimming mirror market is segmented into application, vehicle type, and fuel type and region. Depending on application, the market is divided into inside rear-view mirror, and outside rear-view mirror. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicle. Fuel type are categorized as internal combustion engine, hybrid, and electric. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the auto dimming mirror market include Ficosa, Flabeg, Gentex corporation, Honda Lock, Konview, Magna, Murakami Corporation, SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON GROUP, Shenzhen Germid Co., Ltd., Tokairika, Co, Ltd., and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

o Inside rear-view mirror

o Outside rear-view mirror

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Vehicle

o Commercial Vehicle

By Fuel Type

o ICE

o Hybrid

o Electric

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa