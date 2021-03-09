At CAGR of 19.20% IoT in Healthcare Market Analysis 2021-2027 by Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Leading Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue, Demand Forecast, Product Type

IoT in Healthcare Market is valued at USD 113.53 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 388.18 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 19.20% over the forecast period.

Global IoT in Healthcare Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027: Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as COPD, genetic diseases, respiratory diseases and others, penetration of high-speed internet and rising implementation of favorable government regulatory policies are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global IoT in Healthcare Market.

Scope of Global IoT in Healthcare Market Report:

Internet of Things (IoT) advantages in healthcare turn around the improvement of care as such with remote monitoring and telemonitoring.UsingIoT, tracking, monitoring and maintenance of assets can be possible in healthcare industry. Mostly, IoTtechnologyis more popular in the field of medical devices. IoT is used for the data collection, monitoring electronic health recordsand analysis for research which has personally identifiable information, protected health information and for other machine-generated healthcare data. IoT plays an important role in digital transformation of healthcare. Internet of Things (IoT) is used in specific applications such as smart pills, smart home care systems, personal healthcare, robotics and real-time health systems (RTHS).

Key Players IoT in Healthcare-

IoT in healthcare market report covers prominent players are GE Healthcare Ltd., Google (Alphabet), International Business Machines Corporation, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Abbot Laboratories, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Medtronic PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V.and others.

Global IoT in Healthcare Market Dynamics–

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as COPD, genetic diseases, respiratory diseases and others, penetration of high-speed internet and implementation of favorable government regulatory policies are someof the major factors drivingthe growth of global IoT in healthcare markets. In addition, growing demand for cost-effective treatment and disease management, increased adoption of smart and wearable devices, increasing interest in self-health measurement and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing countriesare also expected to boost the market growth within the forecast period. According to WHO, rise in cardiovascular diseases, 7.9 million people died per year, accounting for around 31% of deaths globally.

Global IoT in Healthcare Market Segmentation:–

By Component:

Medical Devices: Wearable External Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Stationary Medical Devices

System and Software: Remote Device Management Network Bandwidth Management Data Analytics Application Security Network Security

Services: Deployment and Integration Consulting Support and Maintenance

Connectivity Technology

By Application:

Telemedicine

Store-and-forward Telemedicine

Remote Patient Monitoring

Interactive Medicine

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations

Government and Defense Institutions

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global IoT in Healthcare Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global IoT in Healthcare Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. IoT in Healthcare Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global IoT in Healthcare Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global IoT in Healthcare Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global IoT in Healthcare Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

