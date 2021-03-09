At 13.6% CAGR, Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Size, Growth, Opportunity, Forecast, and Covid-19 Impact Analysis to 2027
Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market is valued at approximately USD 65.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Hand Sanitizer Dispenser is a sort of hand cleansing unit that typically self-stand or installed in blend with other related hygiene stations. Hand sanitizer dispensing machines are available in several forms, such as different capacities, sizes, and operation modes, in the market. These dispensing machines are usually installed in commercial and public establishments, including offices, railway stations, and washrooms. Besides, these machines often have lower maintenance costs and are extremely user-friendly. These machines are mostly used to sanitize the hands of people to prevent the transmission of infection, which is primarily affected by hand transmission. Amidst the recent outbreak of COVID-19 infection, the utility for hand sanitizing dispensing machine is gradually increased due to its contagious nature. Also, several studies revealed that the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in a form of fomite and aerosol, the virus can remain viable for hours and surfaces on up to days. Hence, it is necessary to prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus by using appropriate hand hygiene techniques, therefore, creating a higher demand for hand sanitizing dispensing machines all over the world. Furthermore, the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, along with the advent of automatic and manual sanitizer dispensers are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 27th March 2020; 509, 164 confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded with 23,335 deaths globally and is reached almost 13,150,645 confirmed coronavirus cases and 574,464 deaths by 15th July 2020. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of the advanced featured vehicle is one of the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, along with the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising usage of hand sanitizer dispensing machines in commercial establishments and increasing government initiative to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hand Sanitizer Dispenser market across the Asia-Pacific region.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Type
Portable
Fixed
Modality
Automatic
Manual
End-User
B2B
B2C
Distribution channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Online Stores
Convenience Stores
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year a?? 2017, 2018
Base year a?? 2019
Forecast period a?? 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
