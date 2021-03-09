Asia-Pacific Sugar Substitute Market Growing Trends and Demands Analysis forecast 2020 to 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Asia-Pacific Sugar Substitute market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Asia-Pacific Sugar Substitute market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Asia-Pacific Sugar Substitute investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Asia-Pacific Sugar Substitute Market

Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Purecircle, Dupont, Archer Daniels Midland, Ajinomoto, Ingredion Incorporated, Macandrews & Forbes Holdings, Jk Sucralos, among others.

Asia-Pacific Sugar Substitute market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Market Overview:

– The increasing prevalence of diabetes and weight-related issues has led to more individuals opting for healthier products made from sugar alternatives, such as natural and non-calorie sweeteners.

– Food product manufacturers are constantly improvising their nutritional labels by incorporating natural sweeteners, catering to the consumers increasing demand for natural, safe, and healthy sweetener systems. For example, stevia sweeteners can help companies deliver on the significant opportunity for products boasting reduced sugar content. Resultantly, stevia, among other substitutes emerged as the prominent segment, witnessing robust demand in the region.

Market Insights:

Stevia Held the Largest Market Share

Sugar alcohols, such as sorbitol and maltitol are proven to because of digestive problems, and thus, are being fast replaced by natural sweeteners stevia in the market. Clean Label has triggered the demand for natural sweeteners especially stevia, and both food and beverage producers have supported innovation and product launches by using stevia as a natural clean labeled sweetener. Moreover, key players in natural sweeteners are expanding in the Asia-Pacific region, as it is emerging as a prominent market for clean labeled natural stevia.

China Leads the Regional Market

China is the major market for sugar substitutes in the Asia-Pacific region and will continue to dominate the market in the forecasted period. China, as the world’s production base for sugar substitutes, is becoming an important end-user market, aided by the huge and fast-growing end-user industries. This dramatic growth was driven by the fast development of the end-user industries, especially functional beverages and foods, glazed fruits, tea and juice beverage, medicines, and others, which are the major application fields for stevia in China. Moreover, the country accounts for about 80% of the global demand for stevia.

Regions are covered By Asia-Pacific Sugar Substitute Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

