Asia-Pacific Feed Additives Market 2021 Strategic Assessments –BASF, Bio-Vet JSC, Cargill Inc., Kemin Industries

The Asia-Pacific Feed Additives market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4.7%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Asia-Pacific Feed Additives Market: –BASF, Bio-Vet JSC, Cargill Inc., Kemin Industries, Novozymes, and Alltech

Key Market Trends

Changing Demographics in the Asia-Pacific Region

The demand for meat-based food products is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China and India, with rapid population growth and economic growth in these regions. This increased demand for meat protein has triggered increased uptake of feed additives and feed enzymes. Apart from improving nutritional value, feed enzymes are gaining importance for their role in meat quality improvement with concern over the environment.

The increase in demand can be attributed to the continuous economic growth of countries in these regions that has led to a change in demographics, food habits, and lifestyle. The impact of globalization and urbanization tends to change the mindset of people in the region, where consumers experiment with their food habits. The food habits and eating patterns have shifted from cereal and vegetable-based to more meat protein-based, currently.

China Leads the Asia-Pacific Market

The Chinese feed additives market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.85%, during the forecast period (2020-2025). Chinese animal feed additive industry is heavily influenced by the governmental initiatives (the country’s efforts to modernize and find efficiencies in its structure and practices). Increasing demand for meat and animal products to meet the protein needs of the growing population of 1.38 billion is considered as the major driver for the Chinese animal feed additive market.

Asia-Pacific Feed Additives Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Asia-Pacific Feed Additives market size based on value and volume

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

