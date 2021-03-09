Aseptic Packaging Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global aseptic packaging market size was valued at $35,713.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $74,475.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Aseptic packaging is a process in which a beverage or food product, which includes ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk and others, and its package is sterilized or disinfected discretely and then fused and sealed under sterilized atmospheric conditions.

The aseptic packaging involves utilization of plastic, glass, paperboard, or metal for packaging. These materials are extensively used to form cans, containers, cartons, and other aseptic packages. Paperboard is among one of the highly used materials for aseptic packaging due to its innovative visual appeal and recyclability. Aseptic packaging offers unique benefits, which include increased shelf life, eco-friendly, maintains quality of contents, and no requirement of preservatives, which act as a boon for the global aseptic packaging market.

Upsurge in the global consumption of food & beverages fuels the demand for aseptic packaging, and thereby the aseptic packaging market. Moreover, the developing packaging recycling rates worldwide fuels the aseptic packaging market growth. Besides, aseptic packaging is widely used in beverage industry due to its cost-effectiveness, eco-friendliness, and recyclability nature. Nevertheless, one of the significant restraints for the global aseptic packaging market is the uncertain prices of the raw materials such as metals, plastics, and others. On the contrary, rise in e-commerce sales would offer lucrative growth opportunities to the global aseptic packaging market.

The global aseptic packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, type, end-use industry, and region. Based on the material, the market is categorized into glass, metal, plastic, and paper & paperboard. The paper & paperboard segment is anticipated to hold the majority of the market share in 2018. According to the packaging type, the market is categorized into carton, bags and pouches, bottles and cans, and vials, prefilled syringes, and ampoules. The carton segment is projected to dominate the global aseptic packaging market throughout the study period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global aseptic packaging market is divided into food, beverage, and healthcare. The food segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the study period. Regionwise, the global aseptic packaging market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, however, LAMEA region is expected to grow at the fastest rate after Asia-Pacific.

The key market players profiled in the report include Amcor plc, DS Smith Plc, Mondi plc, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval International S.A., and UFlex Limited.

GLOBAL ASEPTIC PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Carton

– Bags & Pouches

– Bottles & cans

– Vials, Prefilled Syringes, and Ampoules

BY MATERIAL

– Paper & Paperboard

– Plastics

– Metal

– Glass

BY END-USE INDUSTRY

– Beverage

– Healthcare

– Food

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

