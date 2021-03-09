ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market 2021 Strategic Assessments –Nippon Express, United Parcel Service of America, Deutsche Post DHL

The report titled “ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6.7%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market: –Nippon Express, United Parcel Service of America, Deutsche Post DHL, Yamato Transport Co. Ltd, Agility Logistics, NYK (Yusen Logitics & TASCO), Tiong Nam Logistics, Sinchai Cold Storage, JentecÊStorageÊInc., JWD Logistics, KOSPA, PT. Pluit Cold Storage, PT. Wahana Cold Storage, MGM Bosco

Market Overview:

The growing urban population and changing consumer perception have boosted the demand for refrigerated storage and transport. The market for refrigerated/frozen products is rapidly growing in Southeast Asia. The distribution of food products is rapidly shifting from traditional markets toward supermarkets and convenience stores. Refrigerated and frozen products are easier to procure as major distributors offer shipping via insulated trucks. The quality of local cold-chain services varies widely. Food products have been damaged from a lack of refrigeration, as well as from loading and unloading at room temperature. It is estimated that 90% of Southeast Asia’s food waste is created during transport.

Key Market Trends

Growth of E-commerce and Increasing Consumer Choices

ASEAN e-commerce sales are significantly increasing, which attracts many investors across the world to set up their business. E-commerce has given consumers access to goods and commodities that were previously out of their reach, from imported groceries to trendy cosmetics. The basic perception of the consumers regarding frozen and refrigerated food has been changing significantly, coupled with rapid urbanization, where frozen food is moving more online. E-commerce is reshaping the online retail sales, where the growth in the sales of chilled and frozen food creates the demand for cold chain infrastructures, such as refrigerated transport, storage facilities, and optimum supply chain. Online shoppers are no longer looking at e-commerce as a platform to get discounts on items such as electronics, but have expanded their online habits to purchase lower-cost daily items such as groceries, clothes and personal care products. Additionally, the rapid growth in the sales of fresh food has offered challenges and opportunities to the service providers.

Increasing Perishable Trade in Philippines Creates Opportunity for the Cold Chain Industry

In the Philippines, there is an ongoing shift in consumer habits to buy fresh and frozen produce from supermarkets than from traditional wet markets. Besides the internal demand, external demand is also driving the explosion in cold chain storage facilities and logistics. The Philippines agricultural exports have increased dramatically in recent years. The Philippines has also witnessed a shift in consumer behaviour to buy fresh products. Additionally, the growth of online grocery and e-commerce has bolstered the growth of cold storage facilities and infrastructure support. The US-supported Philippines Cold Chain Project (PCCP) is also expected to play an important role in enhancing the Southeast country’s cold chain logistics facilities and infrastructure.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

