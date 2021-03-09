Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market amazing demand with leading players Bay Labs, Inc, CloudMedx Inc., Enclitic, General Electric, General Vision, Google LLC, IBM Corporation

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market size was over USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at +45% CAGR between 2021 and 2028. AI helps in treatment planning, diagnosing, drive cost savings and increase the accuracy and prediction of outcomes.

Primary care physicians can use AI to take their notes, analyze their discussions with patients, and enter required information directly into EHR systems. These applications will collect and analyze patient data and present it to primary care physicians alongside insight into patient’s medical needs.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market report conducts the analysis of the whole industry which defines market features, size, and growth, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five power models, segmentation based on product type, application, and region, regional and national breakdown, competitive landscape, market size, trends, and strategies.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Key Players:-

Bay Labs, Inc, CloudMedx Inc., Enclitic, General Electric, General Vision, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, iCarbonX, Koninklijke Philips, maxQ, Microsoft, Next IT Corp., Nvidia Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Welltok amongst others. The companies are focused on expanding their product portfolio and footprint globally. They are strategically focusing on attaining the same through mergers and acquisitions and further innovating products. For instance, Philips India Ltd in February 2018 announced the expansion of its [email protected] services to Chennai, with the launch of [email protected] The new service will provide intensive care unit equipment and high-quality medical care at home for patients, and has been developed in consultation with doctors and hospitals. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, service offerings and specification amongst others.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market by Region analysis:-

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o South America

o Middle East and Africa

