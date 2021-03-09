Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market include:

Mavrx

Sky Squirrel Technologies

John Deere

Prospera

Trace Genomics

Spensa Technologies

aWhere

Descartes Labs

Microsoft

Cainthus

ec2ce

Gamaya

Vision Robotics

The Climate Corporation

Agribotix

Vine Rangers

FarmBot

Harvest Croo

Connecterra

Granular

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Resson

IBM

Precision Hawk

Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market: Application segments

Precision Farming

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Type Segmentation

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market in Major Countries

7 North America Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Audience:

-Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture manufacturers

-Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture industry associations

-Product managers, Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market?

