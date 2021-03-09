Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Ready to thrive to US$ 66,811.97 million during 2021-2027 with increasing value of CAGR 11.8% with Top Companies Like Aidoc, Arterys Inc., Icometrix, Caption Health Inc.

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and software to perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. AI represents the integration of technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a disruptive technology that involves the use of computerized algorithms to dissect complicated data.

Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market was valued at US$ 3,639.02 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020–2027.

The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is driven by the ability of AI to provide improved outcomes; moreover, the growing need to increase coordination between healthcare workforce and patients also supports the market growth. The rise in the importance of Big Data in healthcare, increase in the adoption of precision medicine, and surge in venture capital investments also contribute to the market growth.

Key companies Included in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market:-

General Electric Company

Aidoc

Arterys Inc.

Icometrix

IDx Technologies Inc

MaxQ AI Ltd.

Caption Health, Inc .

Zebra Medical Vision Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis provides the ability for remote medical diagnosis and remote medical care in the home, which is particularly important for the growing aging society, which may require assisted living. Satellite connectivity can also assist in the gathering of data to predict and track disease progression and associated risks of outbreaks.

By Diagnostic Tool

Medical Imaging Tool

Automated Detection System

Others

By Application

Eye Care

Oncology

Radiology

Cardiovascular

Others

By Service

Tele-Consultation

Tele Monitoring

Others

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratory

Home Care

Doctors Patients



What’s included:-

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

The research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward the growth of e-Health, telemedicine, telehealth. Rapid growth in the delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market – Market Landscape Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market – Global Analysis Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Analysis– by Treatment Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

The global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user and geography. The component segment includes system and software, services, and medical device. Based on application, the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market is segmented as, E-Health and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organizations, research, and diagnostic laboratories and others.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

