Armenia Stock Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The Armeniastock market was valued at $5,60 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $11.50 billionby 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.The stock market is a marketplace where regular activities of selling, buying, and issuance of shares of publicly-held companies take place.

The stock markets provide a regulated and secure environment to the participants that ensure safe transactions of shares. The stock market is allowing investors to acquire a company’s equity interest in the form of stock shares and allowing them a stake in the company’s profits. The stock market allows companies to sell and issue their shares to the common public with the process of initial public offerings (IPO). This activity assists companies to boost necessary capital from investor.

A new development strategy in the stock market plays an important role in the Armenia stock market such as creation of new products and services that are in high demand in the financial market. Armenia peoples able to access the stock exchange and trading information through their computers and smartphones. This is an important factor to growth of individual investors in the Armenia stock market. In addition, the private sector of Armenia identified improvement in the business climate by communicating with investors, business associations, and representatives of trading partners.

The private sectors identified investors difficulty for purchasing shares and control fraudulent activities of business.This is another important factor to surge the stock market in Armenia. Furthermore, the significant growth of the Armenia stock market owing to the central bank of Armenia introduced incentive support to banks for making bonds with investors which lead to a more profitable than deposits. However, the implementation ofimmature capital markets and lack of private equity restrict Armenia stock market growth.This factor restricts the growth of the Armenia stock market Conversely,surgein cooperation between Armenian security exchanges, government, and the central bank of Armenia gives long term potential growth of Armenia stock market.

The Armeniastock market is studied on the basis of type, issuer type, and region. By type, the market is divided intoequity, corporate bonds, government bonds, REPO, foreign exchange, and auctions. Depending onissuer type,it is categorized intoprivate organization and public organization.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– Market estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

– The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Equity

– Corporate Bonds

– Government Bonds

– REPO

– Foreign Exchange

– Auctions

ByIssuer Type

– Private Organization

– Government Organization

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– ACBA Credit Agricole CJSC

– Ameriabank CJSC

– ARARATBANK

– Ardshinbank CJSC

– Armenian Economy Development Bank

– Black Sea Trade & Development Bank

– Converse Bank

– FINCA

– Inecobank CJSC

– Unibank OJSC

