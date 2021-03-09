Antifreeze Admixtures Market 2025 Overview, in-Depth Analysis, Forecasts, Applications, Shares & Insights

Antifreeze admixtures are a type of protective admixtures that provide protection at temperatures as low as -15 oC. These antifreeze admixtures are available either in powder or liquid form in the market. These admixtures improve workability of concrete without air entrainment; therefore, they are used to produce high-quality concrete in cold weather conditions. Antifreeze admixtures aid in stabilizing microscopic air bubbles in concrete and further improve concrete’s resistance to surface scaling caused by certain chemicals. The building & construction industry is a key end-user of the antifreeze admixture market. Antifreeze admixtures are widely used in various applications such as joints in precast concrete structures and repair of dams, tunnels, and foundations.

Based on chemical agent, the global antifreeze admixtures market can be segmented into calcium chloride, sodium chloride, sodium nitrate, calcium nitrate, potassium carbonate, ethylene glycol, and sodium formate. Demand for sodium nitrate is expected to increase in the near future due to its excellent performance in lowering the freezing temperature. Demand for calcium chloride and sodium chloride is expected to increase moderately during the forecast period. In terms of application, the antifreeze admixtures market can be segregated into residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure Residential is a highly lucrative application segment of the market. Rise in urbanization in emerging countries such as India and China expected to boost the demand for residential complexes and in turn the demand for antifreeze admixtures in the residential segment.

Production of concrete in freezing temperatures or cold climatic conditions is an expensive as well as time-consuming process, as the freezing temperature inhibits the hydration process of concrete. This leads to concrete with poor characteristics such as low strength, micro cracks, and gaps. Antifreeze admixtures prevent water from freezing before or during the hydration process, resulting in a high-quality concrete product. Rise in demand for antifreeze admixtures for quality construction products coupled with increase in demand for roads, buildings, bridges, tunnels, and water retention structures; and reduction in water usage and construction time are some of the factors driving the market. High prices and lack of awareness about admixtures among consumers are some factors restraining the market. However, brand promotion and product awareness among consumers expected to boost the market in nearby future.

Based on geography, the global antifreeze admixtures market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific dominates the antifreeze admixtures market, followed by Europe. Countries such as Russia, Poland, and Finland are leading consumers of antifreeze admixtures in Europe, while China, India, and ASEAN countries dominate the market in Asia Pacific. Rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the building & construction sector, typically in developing markets such as India and China, is offering new market opportunities for antifreeze admixtures.

Gradual aging of housing complexes in regions such as Europe and North America offers major opportunities to the antifreeze admixtures market. Rise in the number of infrastructure projects and expansion of the construction industry in Middle East & Africa are augmenting the market in the region. Latin America is also one of the lucrative regions of the antifreeze admixture market. Number of residential structures in Brazil has increased due to the rise in standard of living and growth in construction schemes. Repair and maintenance applications and renovation and repair activities provide potential opportunities for manufacturers of antifreeze admixture.

Key players operating in the global antifreeze admixture market include BASF SE, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., Fosroc International Limited, Mapie S.p.A, Pidilite Industries, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company, and W.R. Grace & Company.

