Analytics as a Service Market 2021 Is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players : IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

Global Analytics as a Service Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Analytics as a Service Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Analytics as a Service investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Analytics as a Service Market was valued at USD 12.02 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 45.87 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592044/analytics-as-a-service-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=A15

The Global Analytics as a Service market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, SAS Institute, Accenture PLC, Google Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Opera Solutions LLC, Atos SE, Host Analytics Inc among others.

Market Overview:

The evolution of technological tools has enabled solutions to be delivered as a service. Owing to this, Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Data as a Service (DaaS) have emerged as potential growth opportunities for analytics service providers.

– The era of industry 4.0 and its adoption by almost all the sectors globally are driving the organisation to move on the cloud. The automation is creating a massive amount of data on day to day basis. The collected data is then analysed for the pattern, and it is used for predicting future incidences. This opportunity is increasing with the commercialisation of IoT enabled Devices.

– The analytics offers optimisation of complex operations like logistics for almost all the industries to reduce the production cost. The performance of the internal assets helps in increasing the profit margin for the organisations. In addition to enabling historical data analysis, predictive analytics, which manufacturers can use to schedule predictive maintenance. This allows manufacturers to prevent costly asset breakdowns and avoid unexpected downtime.

– These are the major factors driving the growth for analytics as a service market. However, the increasing data breach incidences are restricting the organisation from adopting cloud services due to privacy concerns. Also, the uncertainty of the return on investment for these services is limiting the analytics as a service market.

Latest news and developments:

– October 2018 – IBM Corporation acquired Red Hat Inc. With this acquisition, IBM became one of the top hybrid cloud providers in the world, offering companies the only open cloud solution that may unlock the full value of the cloud for their businesses. In line with these developments in the mid-October, IBM unveiled the world’s first multi-cloud management technology to make it easier to manage, move, and integrate apps across different cloud computing infrastructures with increased visibility of business processes, governance, and security.

– May 2018 – Oracle Corporation signed an agreement to acquire DataScience.com, whose platform centralises data science tools, projects, and infrastructure in a fully-governed workspace. Oracle embeds AI and machine learning capabilities across its Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions, including big data, analytics, and security operations, to enable digital transformations.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592044/analytics-as-a-service-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?mode=A15.

Key Market Trends:

Telecom and IT Segment to Grow Significantly

– The telecom analytics type of business intelligence satisfies the optimisation of the complex needs of the telecom industry. Telecom analytics is aimed at decreasing operational costs and maximising profits by increasing sales, reducing fraud and improving risk management.

– The digital report 2019 have stated that there is a growth of 9% in the number of active social media users in the year 2019 from the previous year. Also, the data on the internet is moving towards video form. Hence, its the challenge for the telecom and IT companies for its analysis. The rising number of active social media users are giving rise to the sentiment analysis of the population.

– Analytics is applied to telecommunications to improve visibility and gain real insight into the core operations and internal processes of the organisation. It also helps in gaining knowledge of market conditions, spot trends even before they emerge and then establishes forecasts based on the insights gained. Big data is now playing a significant role in this.

– Moreover, The Internet World Stats has stated that the number of IoT connected devices is expected to rise over 50 billion devices by 2020, creating terabytes of data that need to be managed, stored, and analysed. On the other hand, the rise in the use of wearable devices has also made analytics as a service providers cater to rising data volumes.

North America Region to Hold the Largest Share

– North America occupies the largest market share, mainly owing to the presence of many market players in the region and the rising demand for the analytics platform. The growth of machine-to-machine communication (M2M) has also opened doors for cloud solutions in the region, with the United States being one of the largest cloud solutions market in the world.

– A majority of the large equipment manufacturers have local data centres for computing needs, as they operate and deploy their equipment globally. Thus, the manufacturers require analytics solutions to help maintain a track of the facilities.

– According to the Digital Change Survey done by IFS in 2018 to assess the maturity of digital transformation in a range of sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aviation, construction and contracting, over 46% of the companies in all industries are looking to invest in the analytics in the country.

– The Canadian e-commerce industry also offers a helping hand for boosting the demand for big data solutions. According to the Worldpay, Canadian e-commerce sales have crossed the mark of USD 50 billion in the year 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 80 billion by the year 2022.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592044/analytics-as-a-service-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=A15.

The key insights of the Analytics as a Service Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Analytics as a Service market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Analytics as a Service market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2016-2021 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2021-2026 market development trends of Analytics as a Service Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Analytics as a Service Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Analytics as a Service Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Analytics as a Service industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]