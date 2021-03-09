Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market- North America is Dominating the Regional Segment with Market Share of 45%

According to research findings from the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 38 million people kill non-communicable diseases every year. Throughout growth, health agencies have come to a common understanding of establishing ambulatory surgery centers as primary healthcare facilities to meet the needs of the middle-income population and increase the number of outpatients. Early access, less waiting time and low cost of treatment and diagnosis of chronic disease drive the market for ambulatory surgery centers. The major limitation that hinders its market growth is the initial investment cost of a large and scarce skilled workforce.

Growing burdens on chronic diseases in both developing and developed economies will drive the market for ambulatory surgery centers during the timeframe of the analysis. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in adult and geriatric populations increases the demand for ambulatory surgery centers as they provide superior healthcare services and affordable treatment for patients. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases will therefore have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Get Sample Copy of This Report With Covid19 Impact Analysis: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59503

Favorable reimbursement scenario coupled with various government policies in developed economies will increase business growth on the same day. The U.S. government’s focus on implementing secured plans with improved healthcare infrastructure for better patient management will increase the demand for daycare centres. The National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP) of CDC manages to prevent chronic diseases and further promotes wellness and health for all Americans. As a result, such initiatives will increase business growth. However, the high costs of various medical devices may hinder the growth of the ASC industry over the forecast period.

Physicist-only segment held more than 50 percent of revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly by 2025. Benefits offered such as quality of service and factors including physicians may manage to schedule surgery or check-up dates based on patient health status will boost segmental growth during the analysis period.

Physicians and hospital segments are estimated to have a robust CAGR of around 4.5 per cent over the analysis period. It is a joint venture approach; the centre is owned by a hospital and a group of physicians to provide effective patient care. In addition, physicians and hospitals can provide accurate and immediate health services, thereby favouring segmental growth.

Healthcare service providers specializing in ambulatory surgery centers are AmSurg., Aspen Healthcare, IntegraMed America, Inc., Mednax Services, Inc., Surgery Partners, Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates, SurgCenter Development, Tenet Healthcare, Team Health Holdings and United Surgical Partners International.

Key questions answered in this report

How are the latest market trends determined to perform the market estimation and determination of CAGR?

What are the strategic collaboration, latest merger & acquisition taking place in the ambulatory surgery centers market?

What are the technological advancement and innovation pertaining to the surgical devices and diagnostic kits employed in ambulatory centers?

What are the factors responsible for the dominance of ophthalmic surgical procedures?

Which service type will be the largest and fastest growing for the ambulatory surgery services market?

Why is North America the largest regional segment in the ambulatory surgery centers market?

Segmentation By Surgery Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Dental

• Ophthalmology

• Orthopedic

• Cardiovascular

• Endoscopy

• Obstetrics

• Cosmetology By Services (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Diagnosis

• Treatment Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• North America (U.S. and Rest of North America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of World (Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America)

Get Sample Copy of This Report With Covid19 Impact Analysis: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59503

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: [email protected]