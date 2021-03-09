Aluminium Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Aluminium market.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Aluminium include:

Xinfa Group

SNTO

Alcoa

Kumz

Aluar

Matalco

Jiangyin Tianyang Metal

Rio Tinto

Rusal

Alba

Henan Haihuang

Norsk Hydro

EGA

Chalco

Glencore

Noranda Aluminum

Yinhai Aluminum

Wanji

Application Outline:

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Construction Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

By Type:

Aluminum billets series 1000

Aluminum billets series 3000

Aluminum billets series 6000

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Aluminium Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Aluminium Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Aluminium Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Aluminium Market in Major Countries

7 North America Aluminium Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Aluminium Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Aluminium Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Aluminium Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

​Target Audience:

Aluminium manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Aluminium

Aluminium industry associations

Product managers, Aluminium industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Aluminium potential investors

Aluminium key stakeholders

Aluminium end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

