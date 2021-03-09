Africa Soy Protein Ingredients Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Africa Soy Protein Ingredients market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Africa Soy Protein Ingredients market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Africa Soy Protein Ingredients investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Africa Soy Protein Ingredients Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Cargill, CHS Incorporation, Kerry Group plc., Wilmar International Ltd., Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Ag Processing Inc., Devansoy Inc., Biopress S.A.S, Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group Inc, Foremost Farms, Valio Ltd., DMK Group, Midland Company, Axiom Foods Incorporation, among others.

The Africa Soy Protein Ingredients Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Overview:

– The Africa Soy Protein Ingredients market is driven by a growing inclination toward vegan diets, the functional efficiency, the cost competitiveness offered by such plant protein products, and their increasing utilization in a wide variety of processed foods, especially in the ready-to-eat product category.

– The high functional property of soy protein and its natural health benefit is boosting its market growth. There is an increase in the adoption of soy protein across several end-user industries, owing to its high sustainability.

Key Market Trends

Protein Concentrates Holds a Major Share

Soy protein concentrates contain a minimum of 70% protein on a moisture-free basis. ?The soy concentrates have multiple solubility characteristics, depending on the extraction method employed. For instance, the one made with alcohol wash will have low solubility and can be increased by further processing.? Soy protein concentrates are available in several forms, such as, granules, flours, and spray dried. Usually, a metric ton of defatted soybean flakes produces 750 kilograms of soybean protein concentrate and retains most of the fiber of the original soybean.? Soy protein concentrate is majorly used in the meat & poultry products to increase water and fat retention, and nutritional values (more protein, less fat).

South Africa Dominates the Market

Manufacturers of South Africa are constantly embracing open innovation to gain cost-leadership and fixed suppliers in the early development stage. Plant ingredient in sports nutrition contributes to the major share in the market, segmented by application types. Animal feed is another major market by application type in the country. The changing consumer lifestyles and rising healthcare expenditure are also playing a vital role in the growth of the market. Moreover, the flourishing growth of the retail sector is escalating the growth of the market.

Regions are covered By Africa Soy Protein Ingredients Market Report 2020 To 2025.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

