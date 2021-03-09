Africa Potash Fertilizer Market Growing Demands, Supply and Business Outlook 2021 to 2027|CL Fertilizers, Haifa Group, Vallis Limited

The report titled “Africa Potash Fertilizer Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Africa Potash Fertilizer market is expected to register a CAGR of around 7.4%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355194/africa-potash-fertilizer-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Africa Potash Fertilizer Market: –CL Fertilizers, Haifa Group, Vallis Limited, and Arkema

Market Overview:

As part of expansion activities, Ethiopia is even preparing to mine and export potash, which is likely to cap down the production costs of fertilizer, accompanied by the accruing raw material supply in the African region. The study clearly indicates that many countries, such as Kenya, Nigeria, Mali, and Burkina Faso, have recorded a very less potassic fertilizer usage, which is capping down the potassic fertilizer sales in the region. Hence, targeting these markets by improving the regulatory policies across the region may potentially enhance the market in the years to come.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand For Corn Cultivation

Agriculture plays a crucial role in the economic development of Africa. For instance, the area under farming grew by 2.8% from 310.5 million hectares in 2016 to 319.2 million hectares in 2018. Moreover, of the overall crop production, relatively higher demand for chloride is observed from specific crops, such as corn, which is accelerating the demand for potassic fertilizers in the region. The increasing demand for corn production in the region, coupled with the stagnated area under corn production, has significantly uplifted the inclusion of potassic fertilizers in cereal production, especially in the corn segment. For instance, over the period of 2016-18, the corn production in the region marked a negative trend of 0.8%, where the corn production in the region significantly rose by 8.3% over the same period. This significant uplift in the corn production was particularly attributed to the rising inclusion of potassic fertilizers in the region, as corn has high potassium requirements.

Increase in Investments in Africa Potash Sector

The current inclusion of potassic fertilizers across the African region is particularly hampered by the natural resource restrictions in the region. However, unlike other African countries, Morocco, in recent years had become a hotspot for the potassic fertilizer market, accompanied by the ongoing investments in the country’s fertilizer sector. As of 2016, Moroccan OCP Group (phosphate company) signed an agreement with Nigeria’s Sovereign Investment Authority, to build an NPK fertilizer plant in Ethiopia, which is likely to become operational during 2023-2024. The plant would be able to supply nearly 2.5 million metric tons of NPK fertilizer blends annually. Thus, these ongoing investments in the fertilizer sector in the region have become a part of the strategy to boost the fertilizer demand and supply, which is likely to accelerate the sales of potassic fertilizers over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Africa Potash Fertilizer market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Africa Potash Fertilizer Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355194/africa-potash-fertilizer-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Africa Potash Fertilizer Industry:

Africa Potash Fertilizer Market Sales Overview.

Africa Potash Fertilizer Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Africa Potash Fertilizer Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Africa Potash Fertilizer Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Africa Potash Fertilizer Market Analysis by Application.

Africa Potash Fertilizer Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Africa Potash Fertilizer market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Africa Potash Fertilizer market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Africa Potash Fertilizer market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Africa Potash Fertilizer market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Africa Potash Fertilizer market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]