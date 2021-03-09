Africa Dairy Protein Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Africa Dairy Protein market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Africa Dairy Protein market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Africa Dairy Protein investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Africa Dairy Protein Market

Lactalis Ingredients, Fonterra, Frieslandcampina, Arla Foods, Saputo Ingredients, Kerry Group, Havero Hoogwewt, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf, Amco Protein, Page & Pedersen International, among others.

The Africa dairy protein market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2%, during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Overview:

– The market is majorly driven by the increasing health care awareness and consumer’s preference toward nutritional and healthy diets in recent times. Also, consumer perception of the high nutritional content of infant formula due to the health consciousness of their children drives the growth for infant formula consumption made from dairy proteins.

– However, the rising adoption of veganism and high incidences of lactose intolerance are hampering the growth of the market. Additionally, fluctuations in raw material prices are a major challenge faced by the market players.

Market Insights:

Rising Demand for Whey Protein Isolate& Concentrates in Various Industries

Isolates are a form of whey protein that is high in protein content and are lactose-free, carbohydrate-free, fat-free, and cholesterol-free. They are dietary supplements and food ingredients made by separating components from milk. Also, whey protein concentrates are considered the most efficient and economical form of protein that the human body can digest and use. They are the cheapest types of whey protein available with the lowest amount of protein per 100g. However, whey protein isolates are the purest form of whey and are a complete protein since they contain all the essential amino acids that the human body needs to repair muscles after a workout. To reduce tissue damage and increase performance e, whey protein isolates are essential to get these essential amino acids into our diets. Isolates provide aeration in baked goods, such as muffins or cakes, and can be added into mousses and toppings. Whey protein isolates are an excellent replacer for other protein-based ingredients. For instance, when eggs/meat are not desirable due to cost, allergies, or other issues, whey isolates can be used instead as a substitute.

Acquisitive Demand of Dairy Proteins in the Production of Infant Formulas

Infant formula is usually made from low-fat cow or goat milk, or a mixture of these. Whey powder is mixed into cow milk to adjust the ratio of the casein and lactalbumin and increased lactose. Vegetable oil is then added to improve the ratio of the unsaturated fatty acid, thus formulating the first generation of infant formula. Infant formula is required to have all the necessities that can help a baby develop its digestive system. Dairy protein empties quicker from the stomach, as it stays in liquid form throughout the digestive process, in a baby. Whey is easier to digest than casein. Thus, baby formulas with high casein may be more difficult to digest. Adding whey ingredients to the diets of growing toddlers is believed to support their physical growth at a critical stage of their life.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

