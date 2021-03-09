Acute Pancreatitis Market Explosive CAGR +5% by 2028 with CalciMedica, SCM Lifescience, Samsung Bioepis, GNT Pharma Co, AstraZeneca, B. Braun Melsungen AG, General Electric Company, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Pfizer

Acute Pancreatitis Market is estimated to be valued at USD 7372.01 Million, to register a CAGR of +5% during the forecast period of 2021-28.

Acute pancreatitis is sudden inflammation of the pancreas that may be mild or life threatening but usually subsides. Gallstones and alcohol abuse are the main causes of acute pancreatitis.

The most common cause of acute pancreatitis is having gallstones. Gallstones cause inflammation of your pancreas as stones pass through and get stuck in a bile or pancreatic duct. This condition is called gallstone pancreatitis.

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. It can be either acute, producing temporary symptoms, or chronic, leading to long-term damage. Acute pancreatitis may lead to chronic pancreatitis in some cases, but there are some important differences between the conditions.

Top Key Players:

CalciMedica

SCM Lifescience

Samsung Bioepis

GNT Pharma Co

AstraZeneca

Braun Melsungen AG

General Electric Company

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Sun BioPharma, Inc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fresenius Kabi USA

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis AG

Pfizer

It gives an information in regards to Porter's Five Forces including substitutes, likely contestants, purchasers, industry contenders, and providers with certified data for comprehension the worldwide Acute Pancreatitis business sector.

Market segmentation:

By Drug Therapy

Analgesics

Antibiotics

Others

By Device Based Therapy

Intravenous Fluid

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)

Surgery

Others

Nutritional Support

Antioxidant therapy

Others

