Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global actinic keratosis treatment market was valued at $1,117 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,558 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Actinic keratosis (AK) is the most common precancer that forms on skin damaged by chronic exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun or indoor tanning characterized by rough, scaly patch on skin. It is most commonly found on face, lips, ears, back of your hands, forearms, scalp, or neck. Different types of treatment options available for the treatment of actinic keratosis include cryotherapy, photodynamic therapy, topical medications, and combination therapy. Drugs such as fluorouracil, imiquimod, diclofenac, ingenol mebutate, and others have been approved for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

Significant increase in prevalence of actinic keratosis, use of topical therapeutics as a first line treatment option, rise in demand for actinic keratosis therapeutics, strong presence of pipeline drugs, and rise in geriatric population are the key factors that fuel the growth of the actinic keratosis treatment market. Moreover, rise in adoption of actinic keratosis treatment medications, increase in R&D for the innovation of new products, and surge in healthcare awareness toward actinic keratosis treatment are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. However, availability of alternate therapies for treatment of actinic keratosis can hamper the market growth.

The actinic keratosis treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, type, distribution channel, and region. By drug type, the market is categorized into fluorouracil, imiquimod, diclofenac, and others. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into prescription and OTC. According to distribution channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online providers. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Type

– Fluorouracil

– Imiquimod

– Diclofenac

– Others

By Type

– Prescription

– OTC

Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

– Online Providers

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– 3M Company

– Almirall, S.A.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc.

– Biofrontera, Inc.

– Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.

– LEO Pharma A/S

– Mylan N.V

– Novartis AG

– Stanford Chemicals

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Nestle S.A.