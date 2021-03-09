3D CAD Software Market Expected to Reach USD 13.8 Billion by 2025

Brandessece Market Research recently added the 3D CAD Software Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

3D CAD Software Market is valued at USD 9.4 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 13.8 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.62% over the forecast period.

Scope of 3D CAD Software Market-

3D CAD software or 3D computer aided design software is used by engineers and designers to create three-dimensional models of components. The 3D CAD software is widely used by manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, architecture, and other industries for various applications. 3D CAD, or three-dimensional computer-aided design, is technology for intention and technical documentation, which substitute’s manual drafting with a mechanical process. Used by designers, engineers and other professionals, 3D CAD software precisely signifies and visualizes substances using an assembly of points in three dimensions on the computer. CAD software is used to raise the efficiency of the designer, improve the quality of design, improve communications through documentation, and to make a database for manufacturing. CAD production is often in the form of automated files for print, machining, or other engineering operations. CAD may be used to design curves and figures in two-dimensional (2D) space; or curves, surfaces, and solids in three-dimensional (3D) space.

3D CAD Software market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon type, 3D CAD Software market is classified into cloud and on-premise. Based upon application, 3D CAD Software market is classified into AEC, manufacturing, and automotive, healthcare, media & entertainment and others.

The regions covered in this 3D CAD Software market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of 3D CAD Software is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

3D CAD Software Companies-

3D CAD Software market report covers prominent players are,

Oracle Corporation

Bricsys NV

Autodesk Inc.

CAXA Technology Co., Ltd

Siemens PLM Software Inc

PTC Inc.

ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd.

Incorporated

Dassault Systemes

Bentley Systems

Graphisoft SE

Others.

Dassault Systèmes Introduced New 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS Offers to Bring Value to the Creative Process

News: February 10, 2020, Dassault Systèmes nowadays announced new 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS commercial offers that provide SOLIDWORKS users with a connected, integrated and automatic way to streamline their inspired process, and save time and money. The scalable offers also contain 3D Creator and 3D Sculptor – next generation design applications that run in any browser, wherever – and enable users to extend and improve what they can do with SOLIDWORKS by selecting from dozens of other powerful 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS applications and use only the ones they need for their responsibilities. Users can discover all the services accessible by the platform, and become champions of digital transformation for their company.

3D CAD Software Market Dynamics –

The global 3D CAD Software market is witnessing substantial growth due to increasing demand for 3D modeling, increased advanced real-time rendering by end-use industries and surge in innovative technologies and additional capabilities such as IoT and augmented reality (AR) are some factors driving the growth of the global 3D CAD software market. According to the IDC data report, worldwide spending on the Internet of Things (IoT) is forecast to reach $745 billion in 2019, an increase of 15.4% over the $646 billion expended in 2018, according to a new update to the International Data Corporation (IDC) report, International Semiannual Internet of Things Spending Guide. IDC expected that the worldwide IoT expenditure will continue a double-digit annual growth rate throughout the 2017-2022 forecast periods and surpass the $1 trillion mark in 2022. However, high cost of 3D CAD software is the main factor restrains growth of the global 3D CAD software market. Increased security concerns related to cloud-based software is estimated to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent. Furthermore, businesses are focusing on showcasing 3D models of their offerings to end-users, which would result in an increasing usage of the technology, thereby, creating huge opportunities for the growth of the market.

3D CAD Software Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the 3D CAD software market with the potential rate due to growing construction industry and growing construction industry in the US and Canada is estimated to support growth of the potential market in the region is anticipated to drive the growth of the target market. According to ACS estimates, the number of people employed in the Construction Industry Group has been growing at a rate of 2.74%, from 8.82M people in 2017 to 9.07M people in 2018. On average, employees in the Construction Industry Group make $53,123 per year. This number makes Construction the 134 highest paying Industry Group in the United States out of a total of 269 Industry Groups.

The Asia pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the increasing high demand in the construction and manufacturing sectors, adoption of modeling and designing tools over the forecast period, thereby boosting the growth of the in this region. According to the UNIDO report, World manufacturing production growth is expected to slow down in 2019 as a result of continued conflict over trade and tariffs between the world’s two largest manufacturers: China. Manufactured goods account for more than 80.0 per cent of the total merchandise exports of both countries. Against the backdrop of falling global merchandise trade, the growth of world manufacturing value added (MVA) is expected to drop to 2.7 per cent in 2019, following 3.2 per cent in 2018.

3D CAD Software Market Segmentation –

By Type: Cloud-based, On-premises

By Application: AEC, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

