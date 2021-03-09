1-Nonene Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges

This latest 1-Nonene report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of 1-Nonene, presents the global 1-Nonene market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the 1-Nonene capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of 1-Nonene by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. 1-Nonene, also known as propylene trimer, is a branched olefin produced by the polymerisation of propylene. It is an alkene with the molecular formula C9H18. 1-Nonene is a clear, flammable liquid. 1. 1-Nonene is a branched olefin produced by the chemical linking (oligomerization) of propylene and is also commonly referred to as propylene trimer. It is mainly used to produce isodecyl alcohol, neodecanoic acid, nonylphenol and isononyl mercaptan which are used to produce plasticizers, surfactants, coating components, paint driers, and polymerization modifiers and so on. Exxon Mobil, Shell, Braskem and so on are the major players of 1-nonene for the time being. China still depends on imported 1-nonene to meet its demand. In addition,unlike applications of foreign countries, China mainly uses 1-nonene to produce nonylphenol instead of isodecyl alcohol for the time being. Chinese demand of 1-nonen is estimated to be 34826 MT in 2015 1-Nonene production mainly concentrates in North American and European regions currently. Although investors are interested in the product, due to technology barriers and other issues, it is difficult for new entrants to be engaged in the industry. There are mainly two companies in China producing 1-nonen for the time being while the product performance has an obvious gap with imported ones. The 1-Nonene market was valued at 1440 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2240 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1-Nonene.

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the 1-Nonene market include:

Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical

ChemChina

Other

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Produce Isodecyl Alcohol

Produce Neodecanoic Acid

Produce Nonylphenol

Produce Isononyl Mercaptan

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

0.98

0.995

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of 1-Nonene Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of 1-Nonene Market by Types

4 Segmentation of 1-Nonene Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of 1-Nonene Market in Major Countries

7 North America 1-Nonene Landscape Analysis

8 Europe 1-Nonene Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific 1-Nonene Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa 1-Nonene Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

1-Nonene manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of 1-Nonene

1-Nonene industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, 1-Nonene industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

