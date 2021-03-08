Yerba Mate Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Demand Analysis by Growth and Share Estimation to 2027

A recent report on Yerba Mate Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Global Yerba Mate Market to reach USD 3935.3 million by 2025.

Global Yerba Mate Market valued approximately USD 1310 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13 % over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Yerba mate is an herbal tea made from the leaves and twigs of the Ilex paraguariensis plant. The leaves are typically dried over fire, then steeped in hot water to make the tea. Yerba mate is traditionally consumed from a container called a gourd and sipped with a metal straw that has a filter at its lower end to strain out the leaf fragments. Yerba mate is a traditional South American drink that’s gaining worldwide popularity and expanding at a healthy CAGR. It is said to have the strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea and provide the joy of chocolate. Yerba mate is a central nervous system stimulant containing caffeine, but it also contains several other nutrients, including antioxidants, amino acids, polyphenols, vitamins and minerals. Yerba mate is touted as being a safe and effective nervous system stimulant with few side effects and many health benefits.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

o Liquid Concrete

o Powder & Other

By Distribution Channel:

o Hypermarket/Supermarket

o Specialized Drug Store

o Convenience Store & Other

By Regions:

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Las Marias, Amanda, Andresito, Molinos, Canarias, La Tranquera., Playadito, Santo Pipo, Laura Raatz, Barao., Aquantadora, Kraus Yerba Mate, CBSe, Romance., Rosamonte, Selecta, LA Virginia, Triunfo, Mate Factor, Wisdom Natural, ECOTEAS and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Yerba Mate Market in Market Study:

o Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

o Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

o Venture capitalists

o Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

o Third-party knowledge providers

o Investment bankers

o Investors

