What Are Major Catalysts for the Vascular Imaging Systems Market and Their Impact During the Short, Medium, and Long Terms?

Heart diseases kill 17.9 million people each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and this is just an estimate; the actual number might be a lot higher. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) presents a similarly grim picture, saying that in the U.S., one person dies of a cardiovascular issues every 37 seconds. Still, all those who suffer from such issues don’t die immediately, if the condition is diagnosed and treated early. For this, the doctor needs to know what is going on in the heart and blood vessels, for which they require vascular imaging systems.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for vascular imaging systems, where the U.S. has been the largest contributor to the regional market. Increasing awareness about imaging techniques has been driving the growth of the North American market. In Europe, Germany has been the largest contributor to the market, followed by the U.K. and France. Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, during 2017 – 2023, owing to increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

The factors driving the growth of the market include increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer and aging population. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a specialized cancer agency of World Health Organization (WHO) that promotes cancer research, in 2008, 12.7 million new patients were detected with cancer globally, and the number is expected to reach 21.4 million by 2030. In addition, according to WHO, 8.2 million deaths took place in 2012, globally, due to cancer, out of which 1.6 million deaths were due to lung cancer, while the reason for 745,000 deaths was liver cancer and 400,000 deaths occurred due to esophageal cancer.

