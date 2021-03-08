Virtual Reality(VR) in Education Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Hardware, HTC Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung, Microsoft

Virtual Reality(VR) Market in Education – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts(2020 – 2025)

The Virtual Reality(VR) in Education Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Virtual Reality (VR) market in Education is expected to reach a CAGR of 42.5% over the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 25% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358044/virtual-reality-vr-market-in-education-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Global Virtual Reality(VR) in Education Market are Hardware, HTC Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung, Microsoft, Facebook Technologies LLC, Content, Unity Teach, VR Education Holdings, Alchemy VR Limited, EON Reality and others.

Regional Outlook of Virtual Reality(VR) in Education Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– In February 2020, HTC introduced the complete VIVE Cosmos Series with three new products and three new modular faceplates that expand the functionality of VIVE Cosmos. Vive Cosmos is an adaptable premium PC-based VR system that can grow with customers over time by changing the front faceplate of the headset, all while delivering impressive visuals and comfort across the entire VIVE Cosmos line-up.

– In September 2019, the virtual reality unit of Facebook called Oculus announced Facebook Horizon, described as “an ever-expanding VR world” where people can interact with others as digital avatars. Users will be able to add features and elements to the world, which Facebook said will be “constantly growing with extraordinary creations made by Horizon citizens.”

Key Market Trends:

Demand for interactive & personalized learning experience to Drive the Market Growth

– Growing adoption of online education and the benefits of virtual learning environment such as flexible schedule, more individual accountability, mobility, student-centered learning, and others are driving the growth of the market. VR has the potential to replace paper physical models, posters, textbooks, printed manuals. It offers less expensive, and portable learning materials aiding education becomes more accessible and mobile.

– In K-12 learning, Virtual and augmented reality help teachers engage students in content to assist them in retaining knowledge. By using a web-based portal, teachers can control and manage the headsets, plan lessons, and monitor student progress. Teachers can set points of interest on students’ headsets to direct them to certain parts of the teaching and may view thumbnail images of what each student is seeing.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358044/virtual-reality-vr-market-in-education-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Virtual Reality(VR) in Education Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.