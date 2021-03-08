Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size 2021 | Share, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Growth rate, Application and Forecast by 2027

The ‘Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is valued at USD 8903.24 Million in 2018 and expected to reach 25314.74 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025- The virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to increase due to widespread adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, escalating penetration of smartphones.

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is defined as the presenting of desktop environments on a central server. It is a form of desktop virtualization as the specific desktop images run within virtual machines (VMs) and is delivered to end users over a network. In such a situation, each user is allocated a dedicated virtual machine that runs a separate operating system. VDI provides an isolated environment for each member and offers the same user experience as a traditional physical desktop. One of the virtualization tools is VMware cloud, which emphasizes scalability and rapid deployment. With VDI, a company lets its contractors use their own devices to access the secure company platform. Now the IT section can get out of the device management business and focus on activities that can build the business.

This Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market conditions.

Increasing demand for the cloud based services in the SMEs, organization, and large corporations to enhance the productivity of the employees are some important factor driving the growth of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market report is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based upon type Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is classified into On-Premise VDI and Cloud-Based VDI. Based upon application Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is classified into IT and Telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government, Retail and Scm, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing and Automotive and Others.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is the centralized virtual platform that helps to host desktop operating systems like windows, data, and software. Thus the virtual platform allows user to manage and access desktops, laptops, and tablets from centralized server in a data center. VDI applications include central infrastructure desktop that provides security, client solutions, manageability, and reduce the cost problems. Furthermore VDI helps to control access with secures applications and software on a network through remote virtual desktops.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Dynamics –

The key factor for growth of global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market is increasing demand for the digital platforms services in the SMEs, organization, and large corporations to enhance the productivity of the employees and business. As per United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, digital platform companies’ capitalization was valued around USD 7 trillion in 2017 increased by 67% higher since 2015.

Moreover rising focus on digitalization with technological advancement using artificial intelligence, cloud based platforms, IoT, machine learning etc. for simplifying the activities have created huge opportunity to fuel the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing mergers, collaborations, acquisitions and new service launching by various key prominent players may create huge demand for the virtual desktop infrastructure (vdi) market during the study period. For instance on 26th Feb 2020, VMware and Deutsche Telekom has been collaborated for developing the on Cloud-based open and intelligent virtual Radio access networks (RAN) platform for future 5G technology and existing LTE connections. However one of the major factors that restrict the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is its system complexity and, compatibility issues, security issues related to user log in and workload actions of the VDI connections and can subject to threat of data security hampers the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market during the study period.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Companies

Citrix Systems

VMware

NComputing

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Oracle

Red Hat

Evolve IP

Huawei Technologies

Ericom Software

HPE

Parallels International

Segmentation Analysis:

The global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region and country level.

Based on product type, the virtual desktop infrastructure market has been segmented into on-premise VDI and cloud-based VDI. Of which cloud based VDI segment has highest market share owing to presence of number of users for the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market.

On the basis of end-user the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is segmented into Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Retail & Supply Chain Management (SCM), Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing & Automotive and Others. Of which, IT & telecom segment have highest market share in 2019 due to increasing the digital platforms owing to modernization all over the world. As per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the global GDP of the digital economy ranges from 4.5 to 15.5% including rising adoption of virtual desktop Infrastructure around the globe.

The regions covered in global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the growth Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market with the potential rate due to information and technology using IoT, artificial intelligence etc and increasing adoption of information and communications technology (ICT) sector followed by Europe. As per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), United States & China accounts 40% of global share of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

The Asia Pacific is the largest still the world’s strongest growth market for the growth of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) due to rapidly adoption of advanced technology like Artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud services etc. as well as surge in digitalization.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Segmentation –

By Product Type: On-premise based VDI, Cloud based VDI

By Applications: Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Retail & Supply Chain Management (SCM), Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing & Automotive, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

