Vehicle Diagnostics Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 51.80 billion by 2026

Vehicle diagnostics can be defined as the process of detection of any faults in automotive with the help of equipments/tools that are used in combination with software/system. It can be termed as a continuous vehicle monitoring system which provides the information and reporting of any flaws in the vehicle system with the help of diagnostic tools installed in the vehicle.

Global vehicle diagnostics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 51.80 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of vehicle emission monitoring and the need for achieving higher fuel efficiency.

The research and analysis conducted in Vehicle Diagnostics Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Hub Motor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Hub Motor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus from OEMs to detect the problems or faults in their vehicles so that the upgraded model can be commercialised without any faults; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing focus of governments and authorities to implement RDE tests and other emission tests is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Increasing concerns for data security amongst the increasing adoption of digital instrumentation and technologies in vehicle systems; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation : Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market

By Equipment Type

Exhaust Gas Analyser

Wheel Alignment Equipment

Headlight Tester

Paint Scan Equipment

Dynamometer

By Product Type

On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 Scanner

Multi-System Auto Diagnostic Tool

On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) II Scanner Bluetooth Automotive ECU Coding Diagnostic Tool

On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 Car Code Reader/Scan Tool

On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 Adapter Check Engine Diagnostic Tool

Smartphone Diagnostic Tool

Others

By Application

Hand-Held Scan Tools

Scanners

Code Reader

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Tools

Digital Pressure Tester

Battery Analzyer

Automatic Crash Notification (ACN)

Vehicle Tracking

Mobile Device-Based Tools & Analysis

Data Loggers

PC-Based Scan Tools & Analysis Platforms

Vehicle Health Alert

Vehicle Telematics

Emission Testing

Driver’s Supplementary Vehicle Instrumentation

Roadside Assistance

By Communication System

Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-To-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)

By Connectivity

4G LTE

3G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

By Offering

Software

Hardware

By Vehicle Type

Commercial

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger

By Aftermarket

Light-Duty Vehicle Diagnostic Aftermarket

CV Vehicle Diagnostic Aftermarket

By Propulsion Type

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the vehicle diagnostics market are Delphi Technologies; VOXX International Corp.; KPIT; Robert Bosch GmbH; AVL; Hickok Inc; SPX CORPORATION; OnStar, LLC; Vector Informatik GmbH; DENSO CORPORATION; General Technologies Corp.; Repairify, Inc.; ETAS; ACTIA Group; Continental AG; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; DSA Daten- und Systemtechnik GmbH; Snap-on Incorporated; Vidiwave Limited; Softing AG and Dearborn Group, dba: DG Technologies.

Country Level Analysis

The Vehicle Diagnostics Market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Vehicle Diagnostics Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Vehicle Diagnostics Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Vehicle Diagnostics Market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, DENSO CORPORATION announced that they had acquired EASE Simulation Inc. After this acquisition, EASE Simulation Inc. will be merged with DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. This acquisition will help DENSO in expanding into software-based solutions for automotive diagnostics technologies.

In October 2017, Repairify, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Professional Automotive Diagnostics. After the acquisition Repairify, Inc. will be integrated into asTech business brand of Repairify, Inc., this acquisition will also help in expansion of the business capabilities of the company.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Vehicle Diagnostics Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Vehicle Diagnostics Market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Vehicle Diagnostics Market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Vehicle Diagnostics Market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

