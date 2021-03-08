Vehicle Diagnostics Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 51.80 billion by 2026
Vehicle Diagnostics Market is segmented By Equipment Type, By Product Type, By Application, By Communication System, By Connectivity, By Offering, By Vehicle Type, By Aftermarket, By Propulsion Type, and By Geography
Vehicle diagnostics can be defined as the process of detection of any faults in automotive with the help of equipments/tools that are used in combination with software/system. It can be termed as a continuous vehicle monitoring system which provides the information and reporting of any flaws in the vehicle system with the help of diagnostic tools installed in the vehicle.
Global vehicle diagnostics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 51.80 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of vehicle emission monitoring and the need for achieving higher fuel efficiency.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing focus from OEMs to detect the problems or faults in their vehicles so that the upgraded model can be commercialised without any faults; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
- Increasing focus of governments and authorities to implement RDE tests and other emission tests is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraint:
- Increasing concerns for data security amongst the increasing adoption of digital instrumentation and technologies in vehicle systems; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation : Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market
By Equipment Type
Exhaust Gas Analyser
Wheel Alignment Equipment
Headlight Tester
Paint Scan Equipment
Dynamometer
By Product Type
On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 Scanner
Multi-System Auto Diagnostic Tool
On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) II Scanner Bluetooth Automotive ECU Coding Diagnostic Tool
On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 Car Code Reader/Scan Tool
On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 Adapter Check Engine Diagnostic Tool
Smartphone Diagnostic Tool
Others
By Application
Hand-Held Scan Tools
Scanners
Code Reader
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Tools
Digital Pressure Tester
Battery Analzyer
Automatic Crash Notification (ACN)
Vehicle Tracking
Mobile Device-Based Tools & Analysis
Data Loggers
PC-Based Scan Tools & Analysis Platforms
Vehicle Health Alert
Vehicle Telematics
Emission Testing
Driver’s Supplementary Vehicle Instrumentation
Roadside Assistance
By Communication System
Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)
Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)
Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)
Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)
Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)
Vehicle-To-Device (V2D)
Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)
Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)
By Connectivity
4G LTE
3G
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
By Offering
Software
Hardware
By Vehicle Type
Commercial
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Passenger
By Aftermarket
Light-Duty Vehicle Diagnostic Aftermarket
CV Vehicle Diagnostic Aftermarket
By Propulsion Type
Electric Vehicle (EV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
France
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the vehicle diagnostics market are Delphi Technologies; VOXX International Corp.; KPIT; Robert Bosch GmbH; AVL; Hickok Inc; SPX CORPORATION; OnStar, LLC; Vector Informatik GmbH; DENSO CORPORATION; General Technologies Corp.; Repairify, Inc.; ETAS; ACTIA Group; Continental AG; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; DSA Daten- und Systemtechnik GmbH; Snap-on Incorporated; Vidiwave Limited; Softing AG and Dearborn Group, dba: DG Technologies.
Country Level Analysis
The Vehicle Diagnostics Market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Vehicle Diagnostics Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Vehicle Diagnostics Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Vehicle Diagnostics Market.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, DENSO CORPORATION announced that they had acquired EASE Simulation Inc. After this acquisition, EASE Simulation Inc. will be merged with DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. This acquisition will help DENSO in expanding into software-based solutions for automotive diagnostics technologies.
- In October 2017, Repairify, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Professional Automotive Diagnostics. After the acquisition Repairify, Inc. will be integrated into asTech business brand of Repairify, Inc., this acquisition will also help in expansion of the business capabilities of the company.
Major Highlights of Vehicle Diagnostics Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Vehicle Diagnostics Market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Vehicle Diagnostics Market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Vehicle Diagnostics Market.
