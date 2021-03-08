UV Stabilizers Market | Analysis of Top Manufacturers And Market Growth With Top Countries Data | KNV Chemicals Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Phoenix Plastics

This UV Stabilizers report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market. Besides, the report covers intelligence of different segments such as the product type, technology, application, industry vertical, end-user, and geography.The UV Stabilizers Market report includes overview of the parent market, Market segments, dynamics, Market size, share, Price, volume and cost. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value and volume.

The UV stabilizers products neutralize the harmful UV radiation from the sun and increase the strength of the material. UV stabilizers are also used in the coating and the paint products and also they have properties of increasing the strength of bond of different chemicals in the product during the high temperature and also lower the cracking of the materials. UV stabilizers are commonly used in the outdoor or indoor applications which have more exposure to the light which include consumer goods, packaging outdoor furniture, transportation and agricultural films.UV stabilizers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,964,985.85 thousand by 2027. Rising usage of greenhouse films which use UV stabilizers in countries is a driving factor for the market growth.

The major market players engaged in the manufacturing of UV stabilizers products are KNV Chemicals Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Phoenix Plastics, Chitec Technology Co., Ltd., Everlight Chemical Industrial Co., Valtris Specialty Chemicals, ADEKA CORPORATION, Lycus Ltd., Addivant, ALTANA AG, SONGWON, Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS, Solvay, BASF SE, Clariant, SABO S.p.A., Baoding Lucky Chemical Co.,LTD., MPI Chemie BV and RIVERDALE GLOBAL LLC among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

