US Home Improvement Statistics 2021 | Market Size, Future Demand, Technology, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Regional Forecast to 2027

Global Home Improvement Market is valued at USD 849.31 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 1155.79 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Home Improvement Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Scope of US Home Improvement Market Report-

The home improvement referred as the process of renovating or making additions to one’s home. It is also known as remodeling or renovation. It can consist of activities which upgrade existing home interior, exterior or other improvements to the property. This is because home improvement is also a great opportunity to improve the comfort, safety and energy performance of house or apartment by adding or raise insulation. While home improvement often refers to building projects that change the structure of an existing home, it can also include improvements to lawns, gardens and outdoor structures, such as gazebos and garages. It also includes maintenance, repair, and general servicing tasks. US home improvement industry is expected to show a significant growth in the coming few years. According to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University; Boomers are expected to account for 56% of all residential remodeling spending by 2025, up from 31% in 2005. That gives remodelers plenty of opportunity to address the growing need for aging-in-place renovations.

US Home Improvement market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region & country level. Based upon product type, home improvement market is classified as door hardware, building materials, kitchen and toilet product and others. Based upon application, US home improvement market is classified into online marketing and offline marketing.

The regions covered in this US Home Improvement market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Home Improvement is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for US Home Improvement Market Report–

Home Depot , Lowe’s

Inside Tweedy and Popp Hardware

Ace Hardware

Rona

Canadian Tire

Homebase

Wickes

Bauhaus

Bricostore

Praxis

Alibaba

Ebay

Amazon

Bunnings Warehouse and others.

News-

Lowe’s Commits To Keeping Home Improvement Pros Working

June 1st, 2020; In an effort to help keep Pros working, Lowe’s unveils the first step in its previously announced USD 25 million commitment to support small businesses with the launch of Lowe’s for Pros JobSIGHT powered by Streem, an augmented video chat service that allows Pros to conduct virtual home visits with customers. With more people staying at home, the need to keep homes running safely has never been more important. This new offering allows Pros the ability to interact with homeowners and clients without entering their homes, which expands their work opportunities.

Rapid Urbanization Accompanied by Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Economies is one of the Major Factors Driving the Growth of US Home Improvement Industry.

Rapid urbanization accompanied by increasing disposable income in developing economies is propelling the growth of US home improvement market. Increase in socialization including house parties and family gatherings are also supporting the demand for home improvement services. The industry observes increasing design & product innovations with multiple colors & finishing options to cater the growing home improvement demand. According to Home Renovation Statistics and Trends, the average spend of USD 15, 000 was on all kinds of home improvements including decorating, renovating and repairing. Of the three activities, the most popular is decorating at 65% followed by renovations at 58% and lastly repairs at 52%. This growing urbanization has meant that cities have become the principal drivers of economic growth in the United States. According to World in data, United Nation estimates that 54 percent of people in the world lived in urban areas in 2016. Using UN Urbanization Prospects projections, in 2018 this is estimated to be just over 55 percent of the world. By 2050 more than two-thirds of the world’s population is projected to be living in urban areas, according to United Nations Development Programme. In order to accommodate this rapid expansion in urban house, experts estimate that USD 57 trillion in US infrastructure investment is required by 2030 alone. More than 1 billion people live in housing that is below minimum standards of comfort and sanitation and new houses will have to be built for 3 billion people by 2030.

However, augmenting prices of home building products can restrain the home improvement market growth. The industry observes increasing design & product innovations with multiple colors & finishing options to cater the growing home improvement demand. In spite of that, new product innovation, online selling and effective advertisement can provide various growth opportunities for the further growth of the US home improvement industry.

North America is Expected to Dominate the US Home Improvement Market

North America is expected to dominate the US home improvement market. Increasing spending on home improvement projects owing to inclination towards installation of modern household products having attractive and appealing finishing are some of the major factors driving the growth of home improvement market size in this region. According to Home Improvement Industry Statistics, Home improvement and renovations in the U.S. totaled over USD350 billion. USD 194 billion of that figure represents the 13 million projects started in 2018 that cost the homeowner over USD 1,000. Those with higher incomes and multiple properties tend to remodel more and undertake home improvement projects more frequently. 25% of homeowners spent between USD 10, 000 and USD 25, 000 on their home improvement and renovating projects in 2018. In addition, According to Home improvement trends of 2016, 60% of Canadian homeowners had realistic budgets for roofing renovations.

Europe is second largest region for the growth of home improvement market due to rise in construction activities and increasing land costs has shifted the preference towards renovation of existing homes.

US Home Improvement market Segmentation:–

By Type: Door Hardware, Building Materials, Kitchen And Toilet Product, Others

By Application: Online Marketing, Offline Marketing

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Benefits for US Home Improvement Market Report–

US home improvement market trends report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

US home improvement industry statistics research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, US market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

US home improvement industry analysis report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

US home improvement market trends report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

