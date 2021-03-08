United States Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market 2021 Insights and Outlook – Ferguson PLC, W.W. Grainger Inc., Fastenal Company, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc

United States Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The United States Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The maintenance, repair, and operations market in the United States was valued at USD 115.21 billion in 2019, and it is projected to be worth USD 128.28 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global United States Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market are Ferguson PLC, W.W. Grainger Inc., Fastenal Company, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc., Lawson Products Inc., The Home Depot, Inc. (Interline Brands Inc.), BuildersÊFirstsource and others.

Regional Outlook of United States Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– Jul 2020 – WESCO International Inc. announced the completion of its merger with Anixter International Inc., creating a premier, industry-leading global B2B distribution and supply chain solutions company. Upon completion of the merger, Anixter became a wholly owned subsidiary of WESCO International.

– Aug 2019 – Applied Industrial Technologies announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Olympus Controls Corp, an automation solutions provider, including design, assembly, integration, and distribution of motion control, machine vision, and robotic technologies

Key Market Trends:

Industrial MRO is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– The material handling equipment in the country is expected to witness high growth in the coming years, due to the growing manufacturing sector and the rise in industrialization. The manufacturing industry in the country has been increasingly adopting advanced material handling solutions for enhancing and ensuring productivity, resulting in overall economic development.

– The companies have been employing two approaches to maintenance, namely, run until it breaks or implement a preventative maintenance program based on hours of operation. As a part of materials handling, predictive maintenance is being deployed where real-time operational data is monitored and analyzed to predict the likeliness of a part or component (E.g., conveyor motor) to fail.

Facility MRO is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Despite the decrease in sales and demand in the overall manufacturing sector, the food manufacturing sector is witnessing an upsurge with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Evolving consumer demands have fuelled faster production requirements in the region. As food manufacturers attempt to meet that demand, standards, such as the FDA’s Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) regulations, have made food safety, product quality, and food processing plant maintenance into stringent efforts, which is further driving the studied market.

– Also, the facilities MRO market is currently fragmented and is slowly transitioning to consolidation with increasing activity in mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in Apr 2019, Comfort Systems USA Inc. acquired Walker TX Holding Company LLC and its related subsidiaries. Initially, Walker was expected to contribute annualized revenue of approximately USD 325 million to USD 375 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of USD 20 million to USD 25 million.

