U.S. demand for Healthcare Consulting Services Market 2021 Latest Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2027

The U.S. demand for Healthcare Consulting Services Market, in terms of revenue, was reached to USD 8.13 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.71% from 2019 to 2025.

The demand for the internet of things (IoT) devices is increasing in the healthcare sector. Additionally, data sharing is gaining momentum among various companies in the healthcare ecosystem. The demand for healthcare consulting services is driven by the need to effectively integrate IoT in healthcare and ensure cyber security. The increasing geriatric population base across this country, on-going technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and growing significance of value-based care are driving the healthcare consulting services in U.S. Furthermore, the demand for healthcare consulting services that support integrated payer-provider risk sharing, public-private partnerships, and other clinical integration agreements is increasing at a rapid pace, which is also fueling this market development.

Scope of The Report:

US Healthcare Consulting Services Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate US Healthcare Consulting Services Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027

Healthcare Consulting Services Manufacturers:

Delotte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

McKinsey & Company

Accenture Consulting

Huron Consulting

PWC

Ernst & Young

The Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company

KPMG

Cognizant

Others

US Healthcare Consulting Services Market Key Market Segments:

By Type of Service: IT Consulting, Digital Consulting, Financial Consulting, Operations Consulting, Strategy Consulting, HR & Talent Consulting

By End User: Life Science Companies, Payers, Providers, Government Bodies

The type segment of healthcare consulting services market is dominated by financial consulting segment by capturing the largest market share XX% in year 2018. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the shift from paper-based healthcare models to digital models in developed markets and increasing healthcare spending for building intelligent hospitals across the globe. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into life science companies, payers, providers and government bodies. The end-user segment is dominated by life science companies by capturing XX% share of this market in the year 2018.

