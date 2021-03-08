SUV Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.23% durinf Forecast 2026

SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) are an expanded version of the passenger vehicles that extract the features of light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles and combine to offer enhanced passenger carrying or load-carrying capacity & offer the comfort along with efficiency of passenger vehicles. SUV’s are classified based on their seating capacity but a minimum of five seating capacity is required in vehicles for them to be termed as SUV. They offer enhanced performance, comfort over long routes and four-wheel drive capabilities.

Global SUV market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of investments carried out by various automobile manufacturers to develop innovative and technologically advanced vehicles along with consumer preferences to have vehicles that include safety, infotainment & comfort for off-roading.

The research and analysis conducted in SUV Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Hub Motor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Hub Motor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness regarding the benefits and capabilities of these vehicles such as greater comfort, off-roading capabilities, greater capacity are factors expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in the living standards of Asia-Pacific region is expected to significantly drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Low fuel efficiency and large costs of the product amid concerns regarding the environment is expected to restrain the market growth

Significant costs of maintenance and increased rates of insurance from many regions for these vehicles are also restraining the growth of the market

Segmentation : Global SUV Market

By Type

SUV-C

SUV-D

SUV-E

SUV-F

By Size

Mini-SUV

Compact

Mid-Size

Full-Size

Extended-Length

By Ignition Type

Diesel

Petrol

Electric

Hybrid

Others

By Price Range

Medium

Premium

By Application

Remote Areas

Recreation

Motorsport

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global SUV market are Daimler AG; General Motors; Hyundai Motor Company; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; BYD Company Ltd.; BMW AG; Volkswagen AG; Nissan; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; Ford Motor Company; Groupe Renault; Geely Auto; Groupe PSA; Great Wall Motors; Mazda Motor Corporation; Changan Automobile; Tata Motors; Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor Co., Ltd. (GAC MOTOR); suzuki motor corporation; SAIC Motor Corporation Limited; Dongfeng Motor Company; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; CHERY; SUBARU CORPORATION and Tesla.

Country Level Analysis

The SUV market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the SUV market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

SUV market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to SUV market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Hyundai Motor Company announced the launch of their new compact SUV for the Indian market branded as “Venue” priced in the range of Rupees 6.5-11.10 lakh. The car is the first connected car provided by the manufacturer in the Indian market. The product is available with seven different colours.

In January 2019, Tata Motors announced the launch of their new SUV branded as “Harrier” priced from Rupees 12.69 lakh and upwards. The car available in two seating options 5 and 7 seaters and three different driving modes are available; “City”, “Sport” and “Eco”. The car will be initially launched as a compact SUV but later variants will include expanded seating and prices are expected to rise to Rupees 16.25 lakh.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of SUV Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on SUV market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the SUV market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in SUV market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

