Structural Steel Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation, and Forecast to 2027

Structural Steel Market delivers a succinct analysis of industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and the latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Scope of the Report:

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

This report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) the geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Structural Steel Market.

Structural Steel Market Segmentation:

By Product

Heavy Sectional Steel

Light Sectional Steel

Rebar

By Application

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

o GCC Countries

o Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Structural Steel Market Key Players:

Shagang Group

Hunan Valin

ArcelorMittal

Nippon & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

POSCO

Evraz Group

Tata

Bohai Steel Group Co. Ltd

Baogang Group

Benxi Beiying Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd.

Baosteel Group Corporation

Hebei Steel Group

Gerdau S.A

JSW Steel Limited

Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd. (HSC)

Others

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Structural Steel Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Structural Steel Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Structural Steel Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Structural Steel Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Structural Steel Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025

3.2. Structural Steel Market Consumption (Unit), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2025

Chapter – Structural Steel Market Analysis: by Product Chapter – Structural Steel Market Analysis: by Application Chapter – Structural Steel Market Analysis: by Manufacturer Chapter – Structural Steel Market: Regional Analysis Chapter – Company Profiles

8.1. Shagang Group

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. Shagang Group Total Company Sales 2015-2025

8.1.5. Shagang Group Total Company Sales, By Segment of Business 2015-2025

8.1.6. Shagang Group Total Company Sales, By Region 2015-2025

8.1.7. Business strategy

8.1.8. Recent developments

8.2. Hunan Valin

8.3. ArcelorMittal

8.4. Nippon & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

8.5. POSCO

8.6. Evraz Group

8.7. Tata

8.8. Bohai Steel Group Co. Ltd

8.9. Baogang Group

8.10. Benxi Beiying Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd.

8.11. Baosteel Group Corporation

Continued…

