Stem Cell Therapy Market 2020 – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges | Key Players U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., TiGenix NV, AlloSource

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Stem Cell therapy Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Treatment, Application, and End User.’ The global stem cell therapy market is expected to reach US$ 5,129.66 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,534.55 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global stem cell therapy market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global stem cell therapy market, based on the type, is segmented into adult stem cell, induced pluripotent stem cells, embryonic stem cell, and other stem cells. Adult stem cell therapy is further segmented into hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, neuronal stem cells, and umbilical cord stem cells. The adult stem cell segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to its effectiveness for the treatment of chronic conditions coupled with higher compatibility with immunity system. The end user segment is segmented into academic and research institutes and hospitals & specialty clinics.

The stem cell therapy market for is expected to grow, owing to factors such Increasing awareness related to the stem cells therapy in effective disease management, growing demand for regenerative medicines, and growing cancer prevalence across the globe are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Stem Cell Therapy Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Competitive Landscape: Stem Cell Therapy market

MEDIPOST

Pharmicell Co., Inc.

RichSource

BioTime Inc. (Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.)

Mesoblast Limited

Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

TiGenix NV

AlloSource

Chapter Details of Stem Cell Therapy Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Stem Cell Therapy Market Landscape

Part 04: Stem Cell Therapy Market Sizing

Part 05: Stem Cell Therapy Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

