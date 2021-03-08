Small Gas Engine Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers -Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Kohler Co., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Corp.

The Global Small Gas Engine Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Small Gas Engine market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The small gas engine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3 % throughout 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Small Gas Engine Market: Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Kohler Co., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kubota Corporation, Liquid Combustion Technology, Kipor Power, Champion Power Equipment

Key Market Trends

Commercial End-User Application to Dominate the Market

– A gas engine is an internal combustion engine that runs on natural gas, or other gases, such as coal gas, producers gas, biogas, and landfill gas. Additionally, higher flexibility and quick-startup of the gas engine are resulting in a shift from other drivers to gas engines among the commercial and residential operators, especially in small size capacity range (20 – 640 cc) in recent times.

– In recent years,s due to the advancement of technology, the dominant company is investing and adopting advance small gas engines due to nominal maintenance costs and reduced product costs. In 2018, Alfa Laval introduced Aalborg Micro, which uses waste heat to provide thermal power between 250 kW and 5,000 kW. Aalborg Micro is likely to installed outdoors or indoors and vertically or horizontally and capable of functioning with the use of LNG.

– Moreover, the demand for outdoor power equipment is foreseen to influence the small gas engines market for gardening, lawnmowers, among other end uses such as construction, commercial, residential sector.

– Furthermore, small gas engines are implemented in various applications such as snow removal, lawn care, and lawn renovation, concrete mixers, generators, etc. The small gas engine helps in providing eco-friendly energy to various applications. The increasing number of construction activities and concerns related to the environment and economy of the project is expected to drive the small gas engine market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Small Gas Engine market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Small gas engines are small-displacement, low powered internal combustion engines generally used for power generation for small power capacity applications (20 – 640 cc).

– The significant factors driving the growth of the global small gas engines market include an increase in the construction industry, along with the rising demand for outdoor power equipment rental.

– Rising industrialization and urbanization in the region are leading to the growth of the construction sector. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India has a requirement of investment worth USD 777.73 billion in infrastructure by 2022, along with increasing FDI inflows in the country. These factors would increase the use of small gas engines in the construction sector.

– Moreover, the countries in the region are investing heavily in the construction of smart and green buildings. This would lead to the need for lawns or gardens to be maintained near buildings. The landscaping services business will also create demand for outdoor powered equipment. As the small gas engine offers low maintenance cost, outdoor power equipment is expected to be frequently rented and gain a lot of attention from homeowners. The majority of builders, contractors, or homeowners in this region prefer cost-effective power equipment.

– This, in turn, is likely to drive the small gas engine market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

