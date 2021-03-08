Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market Industry Statistics | Size, Share, Growth | Global Industry Report, 2021-2027

Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market is valued at USD 160.07 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 324.04 Million By 2025 with the CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. Increased prevalence of erectile dysfunction and changing lifestyle is likely to grow the sexual enhancement supplements market

A recent report on Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Sexual enhancement supplements are the supplements made from natural substance such as ginseng, ginkgo biloba and others which helps individuals to treat and improve their sexual health. These supplements are available in various forms such as tablets, capsules, gel, spray and other and also have different mechanism of action. Most of the supplements are made up of natural ingredients and some are made up of synthetic chemicals. There are various products available over the counter which may pose serious health issues as they are not approved by FDA and other authorities and also not tested as per the regulations.

Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market report is segmented on product, distribution channel, dosage form and by regional & country level. Based upon product, sexual enhancement supplements market is segmented into female sexual enhancement supplements and male sexual enhancement supplements. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies. Based upon dosage form, sexual enhancement supplements market is classified into dietary products, gels, creams, essential oils, sprays, and lotions.

The regions covered in this Sexual Enhancement Supplements market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Sexual Enhancement Supplements market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market Reports– Some major key players for Sexual Enhancement Supplements market are , Direct Digital, Vimax, Vydox, Leading Edge Health, Xanogen, SizeGenix, and TEK Naturals, among others.

Increased prevalence of erectile dysfunction and changing lifestyle is the key factor which helps Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market to grow.: There has been a tremendous shift in lifestyle of the people which has led to the various changes on a daily basis which has increased the prevalence of various disorders such as cardiovascular disorders and others. This chronic disorder requires constant medication which may lead to various sexual problems as side effects of those medicines. Moreover, increased consumption of alcohol and smoking has also increased the prevalence of erectile dysfunction over the forecast period. Furthermore, increased awareness and acceptance of sexual problems among people has also expected to contribute the growth of sexual enhancement supplements market. Increasing promotional activities coupled with aging population is expected to create various opportunities in the sexual enhancement supplements market. However, increased side effects of these supplements are expected to hamper the growth of sexual enhancement supplements market.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market.

Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market Segmentation –

By Product

Female sexual enhancement supplements

Male sexual enhancement supplements

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

By Dosage Form

Dietary Products

Gels

Creams

Essential Oils

Sprays

Lotions

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

North America is expected to dominate the Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market.: North America accounts for the major market share owing to the presence of developed countries such as U.S., Canada and others. The changing lifestyle of people with increasing stress level, increased consumption of alcohol and smoking habits coupled with increased prevalence of erectile dysfunction. Europe is expected to accounts for the second largest market share owing to the various research and development activities owing to the drug development with reduced side effects for chronic disorders are expected to propel the growth of sexual enhancement supplements. Asia Pacific is expected to develop significantly and maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Due to the presence of developing economies such as China, India and others coupled with increased prevalence of erectile dysfunction coupled with increased prevalence of chronic disorders which may lead to erectile dysfunction. Middle East, Latin America and Africa is expected to develop at a considerable rate over the forecast period.

