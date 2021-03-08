Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, ASML Holding NV, Veeco Instruments Inc.

Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The market for semiconductor lithography equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2 % over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356063/semiconductor-lithography-equipment-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Global Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market are Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, ASML Holding NV, Veeco Instruments Inc., S†SS MicroTec SE, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd., EV Group (EVG), JEOL, Ltd., Onto Innovation (Rudolph Technologies, Inc.) and others.

Regional Outlook of Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– June 2020 – Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co (SMEE) announced to deliver the first domestic 28nm lithography machine between 2021 to 2022, helping narrowing the gap with the world’s chip-making technology.

– January 2020 – Canon announced the 50th anniversary of the launch in 1970 of the PPC-11, Japan’s first semiconductor lithography system, which signaled the company’s full-scale entry into the semiconductor lithography equipment business.

– July 2019 – Apple announced that its 2019 and future iPhones would be lot more powerful than some of the laptops since the Apple A13 chipset features the same 7nm process, but with EUV technique.

Key Market Trends:

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography to Dominate the Market

– Semiconductor lithography equipment has seen many advances over the years, adopting a large lens with high numeral aperture (NA) or using short wavelength light as the light source. However, as gate length decreases below 30nm, the patterning ability of existing liquid immersion ArF lithography equipment reaches its limit.

– Accordingly, the semiconductor industry has been preparing for new semiconductor lithography under the name EUV to enable 10nm-class scale processes. Netherlands-based ASML has a monopoly on EUV equipment and each unit costs between about USD 81 million and USD 122 million.

– By utilizing the light of a 13.5nm wavelength, much shorter than existing ArF wavelength of 193nm, EUV allows much finer semiconductor circuit patterns without multi-patterning. Through this, the number of processing steps is reduced and thus manufacturing time shorter than current multi-patterning, such as Quadruple Patterning Technique (QPT)

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356063/semiconductor-lithography-equipment-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.