Semi Autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

A research report on Semi autonomous & Autonomous truck Market features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Global Semi autonomous & Autonomous truck Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025.

Global Semi autonomous & Autonomous truck Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Key factors which give growth to the Semi autonomous & Autonomous truck market are need for ease in driving and the increasing concerns of safety and security, which have led to the development of high-end technology and safety systems, increasing concern of truck driver shortage in many countries such as the US and Japan can be addressed with the help of semi-autonomous and autonomous trucks for goods transportation and Truck platooning using semi-autonomous and autonomous trucks can further improve efficiency and productivity and reduce CO2 emission.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By ADAS Feature:

o ACC

o AEB

o BSD

o HP

o IPA

o LKA

o TJP

By Sensor:

o Camera

o LIDAR

o RADAR

o Ultrasonic

By Level of autonomation:

o L1 to L5

By Truck class:

o Class 1 to Class 8

By Propulsion:

o Semi autonomous

o Autonomous

By Regions:

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market bosch, continental, denso, aptiv, ZF, NXP, Nvidia, Daimler, Volvo, paccar, intel, waymo. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Semi autonomous & Autonomous truck Market in Market Study:

o Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

o Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

o Venture capitalists

o Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

o Third-party knowledge providers

o Investment bankers

o Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Global Semi autonomous & autonomous truck Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Semi autonomous & autonomous truck Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Semi autonomous & autonomous truck Market, By ADAS Feature

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Semi autonomous & autonomous truck Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. ACC

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. AEB

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. BSD

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. HP

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. IPA

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6. LKA

5.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.7. TJP

5.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.7.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

