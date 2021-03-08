Sample Collection Kits Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

A recent report on Sample Collection Kits Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Scope of the Report:

Sample collection is the most important step in the diagnosis of many infectious diseases in the laboratory, improper and imprecise collection of samples can result in false or negative test results. Sample collection kits are the new innovation in sample collection. Collection, sorting and storage of sample became essential elements in performing and handling clinical trials. The features and reliability of a sample collection kit may have a huge effect on the acceptance and effectiveness of clinical trial in today’s dynamic clinical climate. Also pathology studies may be carried out on several different sample forms which are also called as specimens. They are most commonly the blood, urine, saliva, sputum, faeces, semen and other bodily fluids as well as tissues. Some experiments can be performed on more than one sample form. For example glucose testing may be done on blood, urine and other samples, so in this condition sample collection kit is act as a useful tool. With this sample collection kit, collection of samples usually takes place in the rooms of the physicians or in a research collection center where there are specialized collectors (phlebotomists) of samples. They can also collect samples at hospitals and day clinics. In a surgical operation samples can also be taken for examination. Some samples are either collected in-house or by home staff. This sample collection kit includes all essential components for collecting, storing and transporting samples.

The global sample collection kits market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user and region and country level. On the basis of product, the global sample collection kits market is segmented into swabs, viral transport media, blood collection kits and other kits. Based on application, the sample collection kits market is classified into diagnostics and research. Based on end user, the global sample collection kits market is segmented into hospital, clinics and home test.

The regions covered in global sample collection kits market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global sample collection kits market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Sample Collection Kits Companies:

Global Sample Collection Kits Market reports cover prominent players,

Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd.

Hardy Diagnostics

BNTX Inc.

Formlabs

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Puritan Medical Products

COPAN Diagnostics

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Medline Industries, Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories

Vircell S.L.

Others

Global Sample Collection Kits Market Dynamics –

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious diseases is driving the sample collection kits market as these diseases require diagnostics continuously. So it is necessary that not only sample collection but storage also done properly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Diabetes had caused an estimated 1.6 million deaths directly in 2016. The prevalence UTI in women over the age of 65 is about 20 %, compared to around 11 % in the general population. Around 50 % to 60 % of adult women would have at least one UTI in their lives resulting in increased demand for sample collection kits. While nearly 4.3 million deaths in 2016 were caused by HIV, TB, malaria, hepatitis and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) collectively.

Another factor driving the global sample collection kits market is governments of several countries and various key players’ initiatives to scaling the production of the sample collection kits. For example, FDA authorizes Quest’s coronavirus test with at-home sample collection. Carbon Health and Nurx begin selling their own in-house sample collection kits. Nevertheless, clinical as well as technical issues relating to the collection of samples would hinder the growth of the demand for sample collection kits. In addition, growing awareness among patients about the benefits of collection kits will create new opportunities for sample collection kits market over the forecast period.

Sample Collection Kits Market Regional Analysis –

Europe dominates the sample collection kits market owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and government initiatives. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control are focusing on identifying the laboratory requirements and capacities worldwide in 2020. According to Statista in Germany alone around 13% of people are living with diabetes in 2019.

North America holds second position on the market for sample collection. The increasing number of diagnostic tests and the prevalence of different market players are expected to boost the regional sample collection kits market. According to the National Health Council, incurable and ongoing chronic illnesses affect approximately 133 million Americans comprising more than 40 % of this country’s overall population. In 2020, that number is expected to rise to an estimated 157 million.

Asia Pacific is the also growing market for sample collection kits, due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases in different countries of Asia Pacific. According to the International Federation for Diabetes (IDF), there are around 114 million diabetes cases in China. In 2017, IDF data reveals that diabetes killed 843,000 china people, representing 20 % of the global figure.

Sample Collection Kits Market Segmentation –

By Product: Swabs, Viral Transport Media, Blood Collection Kits, Other Kits

By Application: Diagnostics, Research

By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Test

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

