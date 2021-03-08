Revelations that were not released during Meghan and Harry’s interview, according to Oprah – 08/08/2021 – Worldwide

The interview in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed explosive details of their lives within the royal family to American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey aired in the United States for 1 hour and 25 minutes on Sunday (7) . But the original material was much longer: 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Speaking to CBS This Morning, from the same broadcaster that aired the interview, Oprah gave details of the cut scenes from the conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to her, it was not Queen Elizabeth II or her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who commented on Archie’s skin color.

In the aerial interview, Meghan said a member of the royal family has reportedly expressed concern about the dark color of the baby’s skin.

“During those months when I was pregnant there were concerns and conversations about how dark her skin might look when she was born,” Meghan said.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed these conversations took place with Harry, who reported them to her. The couple declined to say which royal member made the statement.

“This conversation I’ll never share,” Harry said. “It was strange at the time, I was a little shocked.”

Harry also said he was hurt that his family never spoke of the “colonial tone” (in which Meghan is portrayed as inferior) in headlines and press reports.

Another revelation that was omitted from the interview is that Meghan has claimed to not know her half-sister Samantha, who has written a ‘that says it all’ book about her. The Duchess of Sussex says she has seen her twice in the past 30 years and Samantha only changed her name to Markle when Meghan started dating Harry.

“I think it would be very difficult to say everything when you don’t know me,” he said.

“It’s a very different situation from my dad, when we talk about cheating, the cheating comes from someone you have a relationship with.”

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about people I don’t really know, but I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows and would love to have brothers and sisters, would have loved to have siblings, “he added.

Meghan said the last time she saw her stepsister was “at least 18 or 19 years ago and 10 years before that”.

She added that the two “weren’t close”.

“She changed her last name to Markle, she was in her 50s at the time, just as I started dating Harry and I think that says enough.”

Another cutscene, according to Oprah, depicts Meghan saying that when she joined the royal family in 2018, she was reportedly told “it would be better if you could be 50% less.”

In another part of the interview that was not included in the last issue, Meghan said she felt “betrayed” when she found out her father, Thomas Markle, “worked with the tabloids”.

“We called my father, I asked him and he said ‘no, absolutely not’ and I said ‘you know the institution never intervened for anything; they can try to come in and kill this story, but if they do it once, we won’t be able to use the same lever to protect our own children someday. “

Meghan reportedly told her father: “I just need you to tell me, and if you tell me the truth, we can help you.”

“And he couldn’t do it, and it really resonated with me, especially now as a mom,” he added.

“I look at Archie, I think about this kid and I really can’t imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my son.” I can’t imagine it, so it’s hard for me to reconcile that.

Asked about her father’s responsibility for his actions, she replied: “Everyone has a responsibility. [tablóides] they chased my mother away and you never heard her say a word. “

Another revelation was that, in Meghan’s opinion, the treatment of her sister-in-law, Kate, by the media was “rude”, but what she experienced was “racist”.

Oprah also said that the relationship between Meghan and her father is similar to that of Prince Harry and Prince William. But Harry said he “will always support” his brother.

In another unseen clip, Oprah asked if family members had contacted Harry to apologize for the reasons that prompted him to leave the institution.

Harry replied, “Unfortunately, no.”