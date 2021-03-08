Reusable Water Bottle Market 2021 | Size, Share, Trends | Growth, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Analysis and Forecast To 2027

The ‘Reusable Water Bottle Market’ research report delivers a comprehensive analysis on the newest market drivers. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

Global Reusable Water Bottle Market is valued at USD 8.25 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 10.17 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.71% over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness towards negative environmental effects of plastic, rising campaigns by government and private organisations to save environment, changing consumer preferences for green products, are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Reusable Water Bottle Market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1206

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

Reusable water bottles are primarily used to transport liquid substances or water from one place to another. The food and beverage industry uses these bottles when selling liquid products (such as health drinks, cold drinks, tea, juices, water, etc.). However, the market for reusable water bottles is growing worldwide in terms of materials, design, dimensions, characteristics and shapes. Reusable water bottles are available in different sizes, shapes and colors. Usually they are made of steel, plastic, glass, etc. The advent of trendy, reusable water bottles has made people of all ages tend to use them.

The reusable water bottle is a functional necessity for the world obsessed with hydration. It is used to ensure adequate water throughout the day. The concept of a reusable bottle is that it can be used multiple times. This bottle of water is mainly used to easily transport cold drinks, health drinks, water, tea and other liquids from one place to another. It is widely used in any work environment, gymnasium, restaurant where individuals wish to transport water.

Compared to traditional liquid packaging methods (like disposable plastic), reusable water bottles are a type of packaging / container that can be used for a longer period of time. These containers have the capacity to hold any type of liquid, although consumers prefer to use it only as a bottle of water. These products allow consumers to bring water everywhere, helping them maintain moisture and freshness.

Global Reusable Water Bottle Market is segmented on the basis of material type, usage, outlook, and distribution channel. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into polymer, glass, silicon, metal and others. On the basis of usage outlook, market is segmented into daily usage, travel, sports, gym and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into retailers, online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience shops and others.

The regions covered in this Reusable Water Bottle market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. On the basis of country, market of Reusable Water Bottle is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South East Asia, Africa, etc.

Key Players Reusable Water Bottle Market Report-

Reusable Water Bottle Market report covers major key players in the market like,

Tupperware Brands Corporation

Contigo

Aquasana Inc.

SIGG Switzerland AG

Klean Kanteen Inc.

Flaska

Thermos LLC

Bulletin Bottle

CamelBak Products LLC

others

Global Reusable Water Bottle Market Dynamics-

Increasing awareness towards negative environmental effects of plastic, rising campaigns by government and private organisations to save environment, changing consumer preferences for green products, growing impact of green revolution are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Reusable Water Bottle Market. As per government statistics, on an average, humans purchase around 1,000,000 plastic water bottles per minute, as a result of which 46000 pieces of plastic waste are floating on the sea per square mile.

Moreover, increase in urban population, strict regulatory compliance by government against the use of plastic, surging disposable income, and growing demand from energy sector to encourage the use of recyclable and reusable environment-friendly products are some of the other major factors contributing to the growth of reusable water bottle market.

However, it is found that these reusable products do not possess convenience and utility. They require a constant attention and high maintenance with a regular washing to avoid the growth of bacteria and fungi, which drives their cost of purchasing very high. Additionally, these products lack in being portable as they are very heavy and carry a lot of weight with themselves. These are some of the hampering factors that act as restraints for the growth of reusable water bottle market.

The manufacturers are increasingly adopting the practices that aim to reduce the expensive prices of reusable water bottles. Research & development is being continuously done to make the bottles portable and convenient. Companies are trying to carry corporate social responsibility (CSR), in the direction of sustainable development. Additionally, large support from government is further strengthening the cause. These are some factors that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of reusable water bottles market.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the Global Reusable Water Bottle Market.

North America is the dominant region in the market with the largest share of the global Reusable Water Bottle market, due to growing urbanization. Additionally, huge expenditure capacity, trend of Reusable Water Bottles as a part of westernization, strict government regulations against the use of plastic owing to its negative impact on marine life, population preferences for a healthy lifestyle, presence of various categories of reusable water bottles in attractive aesthetics, and strong retail segment are some of the factors that further strengthen the position of reusable water bottle market in the region. Based on statistics, Americans use around 50 billion water bottles annually, averaging to 13 bottles per month per person in US. If reusable bottles are purchased, they can save 156 plastic bottles in a year. US leads the bottled water consumption at a global level.

Whereas Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fastest rate and exhibit a spurring growth in the Reusable Water Bottle market. The major reasons being continuously increasing disposable income and subsequently higher expenditure capacity of the population. Additionally, people prefer shopping from supermarkets and convenience stores, rapid growth in e-commerce industry across the APAC region and healthy lifestyle preferences of the consumers indicate towards a moderate growth of reusable water bottle market in the region. Developing economies like China and India are also making huge investments in this segment, catering to the lower manufacturing costs in these countries. China consumes 14 billion litres of bottled water annually, which presents a huge scope for replacement of plastic bottles with reusable bottles in the country.

Key Benefits of Global Reusable Water Bottle Market Report-

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detailed information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global Market Revenue (USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Reusable Water Bottle Market Segmentation: –

By Material Type: Polymer, Glass, Silicon, Metal

By Usage: Daily usage, Travel, Sports, Gym

By Distribution Channel: Retailers, Online stores, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience shops

By End User: Confectionaries, Beverage industry, Bakeries, Residential

By Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Get Full Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/reusable-water-bottle-market-size

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/