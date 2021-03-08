Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: Competitive Landscape & Regional Assessment

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global respiratory monitoring devices market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights for the said market during the forecast period i.e. from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the global respiratory monitoring devices market for period from 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global respiratory monitoring devices market for the same period.

The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involves a bulk of research efforts, wherein, analysts have conducted interviews with market leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global respiratory monitoring devices market.

Spirometry Gains Popularity as Clinical Standard for Development of Wearable Sensors

High prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPDs) are some of the major factors driving the demand for respiratory monitoring devices. Hence, manufacturers in the respiratory monitoring devices market are innovating in wearable strain sensors for effective management of chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs). They are increasing efforts to introduce wearable sensors capable of providing measurements on respiration rate (RR) as well as volume with high fidelity. In order to offer more convenience to patients, manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities of disposable wearable sensors.

Companies in the respiratory monitoring devices market landscape are increasing R&D activities to develop wearable sensors that are capable of detecting respiration under various ambulatory conditions. These sensors are built on the technology of medical grade continuous spirometers. As such, spirometers record third-highest revenue in the respiratory monitoring devices market. The spirometers product segment is expected to reach value of ~US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2027. Hence, manufacturers are innovating in the spirometry technology for the development of innovative wearable sensors.

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global respiratory monitoring devices market has been divided into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Each region of the global respiratory monitoring devices market has been further divided into countries/sub-regions.

The report provides size and forecast of the respiratory monitoring devices market in each region and country/sub-region for the period from 2017to 2027. The CAGR for the market in each of these regions and countries/sub-regions has also been provided for the period from 2019 to The study also covers the market competition scenario in these regions.

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: Companies Covered

Key players in the global respiratory monitoring devices market have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolios, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies

Major companies profiled in the global respiratory monitoring devices market report are Medtronic Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.) Smiths Medical (part of Smiths Group plc) Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA GE Healthcare (part of General Electric Company) Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) Masimo MGC Diagnostics Corporation Vyaire Medical Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company and Apax Partners’ Joint Venture) Nihon Kohden Corporation Novelda AS



