Research Report on Mobile Crusher and Screener Market Forecast to 2027 – Komatsu Ltd, Terex Corporation, Anaconda Equipment Ltd, Astec Industries, KLEEMANN GmbH, Lippmann Division of Metso McCloskey USA

The mobile crusher and screener market was valued at US$ 2,958.93 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,919.35 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The construction industry has been playing a major role in the expansion of the global mobile crushers and screeners market. Apart from the infrastructural advancements, the growing initiatives by various governments globally for new railway tracks, airports, roads and tunnels, coupled with the expansion of the mining industry would enable the mobile crusher and screener market players to boost their businesses. Mobile crushers and screeners are gaining significant demand owing to its lower cost of operations. These factors are propelling the growth of the market across the world.

A significant reduction in cost can be achieved in the production with the use of mobile crushers and screeners. Moreover, positive economic growth outlook with rising industrialization worldwide and growing need for efficient crushers and screeners are driving the adoption of mobile crushers and screeners across the industries. A major trend that will push the market growth in coming years is the introduction of alternative fuel for the operation of mobile crushers and screeners.

Major Players in the market are: Komatsu Ltd, Terex Corporation, Anaconda Equipment Ltd, Astec Industries, KLEEMANN GmbH, Lippmann Division of Metso McCloskey USA, Metso Outotec, Sandvik AB

Global Mobile Crusher and Screener Market: Applications and Types

By Type

Mobile Crusher

Mobile Screener

By End User

Construction

Mining

Recycling

Others

