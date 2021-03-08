Refinish Paint Market Evolving Opportunities with Innovative Ideas by Key Players – Novol, Noroo Paint & Coatings, Lubrizol.

Refinish Paint Market size was USD 6.85 Billion in the year of 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8.98 Billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.6% during a forecast period 2020-2027.

Market expert valued the business at an estimate of USD xxbillion in 2019 and it is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% during the period 2020-2025. Industry experts are of the view that the rising trends are due to the technological advancement and expanding consumer base.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Powder

Waterborne

Solventborne

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Axalta (US)

PPG Industries (US)

BASF (Germany)

Sherwin-Williams (US)

3M (US)

Kansai Paint (Japan)

Nippon Paint (Japan)

KCC Corporation (Korea)

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

Donglai Coating

Novol

Noroo Paint & Coatings

Lubrizol

Kapci Coatings

Cresta Paint Industries

TOA Performance Coating

HME Paints

WEG Group

Samhwa Paints Industrial

Alps Coatings

Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coatings

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Report Summary

The report covers an exhaustive list of macro and micro level economic influence to understand the global market trends. The report has been prepared using data triangulation research method to understand the market and prospect of business. Both the value and volume has been included in the report prepared by expert analysis. To provide a clear understanding of the growth margins, important factors such as, governmental laws, tariffs, economic level, environmental conditions, legal issues, competitive structures and social norms have been included. The above mentioned factors play an important role in determining the possibilities of business in the region. All the market impacting factors such as drivers, restrains and opportunities have been included to furnish information regarding business growth. It highlights the business on the basis of product types, application areas and key geographies.

Market Segmentation: Type, Application and Geography

Based on product types and application areas, the market is bifurcated into major regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

These regions are further sub-divided into:

• North America – US, Mexico, Canada

• Europe – Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore

• South America- Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile

• Middle East and Africa – Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

Table of Content

Customization can be availed on Request:

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Market Estimate, Share and Forecast

Chapter 4: Regional Market: Asia Pacific region

Chapter 5: Regional Market: Europe region

Chapter 6: Regional Market: Asia Pacific region

Chapter 7: Regional Market: North America region

Chapter 8: Regional Market: Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 9: Key features of the market

Chapter 10: Key trends

Chapter 11: Developments by the key players

