Recycled Metal Market Outlook 2027: Growth Opportunities, Future Scope, Business Trends, Global Demand by Aaron Metals, SA Recycling LLC, Nucor

Extraction of metals from ore requires a large amount of energy. Also, the extraction process of metals is responsible for greenhouse gas emission. Primary production of metals includes extraction from ores whereas; secondary production includes metal preparation from scrap collection. For the secondary process, an electric arc furnace is employed which consumes considerably lesser energy. Metal recycling thus aims at reducing the environmental footprint by conserving energy.

Market Players:

Aaron Metals

Century Metal Recycling Limited

European Metal Recycling Limited

Kuusakoski Group Oy

Nucor Corporation

OmniSource Corp. (Steel Dynamics Inc.)

SA Recycling LLC

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Sims Metal Management Ltd

Umicore N.V.

Market Segmentation:

The global recycled metal market is segmented on the basis of metal and end-user.

Based on metal, the market is segmented as ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals, and precious metals.

Non-ferrous metals are sub-segmented as aluminum, copper, lead, and others.

The market on the basis of the end user is classified as building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, shipbuilding, industrial machinery, and others.

