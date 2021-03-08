Ready to Drink Alcoholic Beverages Market Top Key Players are Pepsico Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle, Kraft Foods Group Inc, Red Bull Gmbh, and Forecast to 2027

A recent report on Ready to Drink Beverages Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Global Ready To Drink Beverages Market is valued at 13.23 USD Billion in 2019 and expected to reach 27.57 USD Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 13.02% over the forecast period.

Rising demand for a healthy lifestyle, increase in consumer awareness for healthy consumption, growing demand for convenient food & drinks and growing efforts for R&D of Ready to drink beverages are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Ready to drink beverages Market.

Scope of Global Ready to drink beverages Market Report-

The ready-to-drink beverage industry (RTD) includes companies that make ready-to-drink energy drinks, tea, coffee, fruit and vegetable smoothies, yogurt, and sports drinks. The RTD beverage industry is unique in its functioning from other types of beverage industry, the difference between them being the quality and functionality of ready-to-drink beverages. They are very practical, without mixing or infusing before eating, without adding additives or supplements. Energy drinks, sports drinks, functional water and RTD tea and coffee, the dairy retail division is extremely strong and a separate functional storage room has been kept to sell RTD products worldwide.

Ready-to-drink tea and coffee products are intended for chilled products, similarly, can be consumed immediately with a single serving of chilled pop (such as soda, cola and other beverages). Storing yogurts and smoothies keeps them fresh and provides the best quality during the sales process. In recent decades, different types of RTD tea and coffee products have been introduced to the market to serve a wide range of consumer groups in various regions. Due to people’s busy, busy and stressful lifestyles, RTD tea and coffee are becoming more and more popular around the world. The RTD industry is also conducive to raising public health awareness to replace carbonated drinks. Functional and natural RTDs can be described in different ways, and with the popularity of these unique types and terminologies, almost all kinds of natural drinks are functional because they provide functional improvements. For example, yogurt provides probiotic benefits, coffee provides fast nutrition, increased and active mood, and tea provides nutrition and caffeine. Consumers particularly regard RTD tea as a healthy drink. RTD coffee is considered an instant source of energy, which makes consumers more alert and active. People have a broader understanding of the health benefits of drinking tea (such as antioxidant properties). The RTD beverages contain ample of benefits from other regular beverages.

Global Ready to drink beverages Market is segmented on the basis of source, type, and distribution channels. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into soy, milk, egg, rice, whey, casein and others. On the basis of type, market is segmented into coffee, tea, yogurt, dairy drinks, flavored water and others. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into convenience stores, specialist stores, supermarkets, online platforms and others.

The regions covered in this ready to drink beverages market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of ready to drink beverages is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South East Asia, Africa, etc.

Ready to Drink Beverages Key Players

Pepsico Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle

Kraft Foods Group Inc

Red Bull Gmbh

Campbell

others.

Global Ready to Drink Alcoholic Beverages Market Dynamics-

Rising demand for a healthy lifestyle, increase in consumer awareness for healthy consumption, growing demand for convenient food & drinks and growing efforts for R&D of Ready to drink beverages are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Ready to drink beverages Market. As per Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), RTD tea consumption has grown at a rate of over 10.9% per annum since 2012. In 2019 Food and Health survey by International Food Information Council Foundation (IFIC), 1 out of 4, that is around 23.2% of the survey participants preferred healthy beverages and food, and are willing to pay more for it. This shows the boosting consciousness about healthy eating and drinking. Moreover, sustainability, longer shelf life, flavoured beverages, innovative beverage manufacturing and growing infusions of nutritious aspects in food and beverage industry to suit to customer preferences and hectic lifestyle are other major drivers impacting the growth of ready to drink beverages market.

However, there are stringent regulations from government authorities which impose difficult passing measures to label food and beverages, fit for consumption. Due to this, a long duration of time is tied for a product to be supplied via distributors from the date that it is being manufactured. Moreover, expensive prices for some protein-based drinks and beverages, are some of the major factor that may hamper the market growth.

There is an ample research that is being done in ready to drink beverages segment to make the drinks more demandable and interesting. There is a growing tendency of consumers to try new variants and flavours in their food and drinks, seeing to which manufacturers all over the world are experimenting to provide natural, organic, sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan beverages to consumers which is why the market is gaining growing traction in the market and is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of market.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the Global Ready to Drink Beverages Market.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in RTD Beverages market. The United States is the largest market in North America, where consumer preferences have changed significantly, especially among consumers with high disposable incomes and expenditure capacities, increased health awareness and an active lifestyle. Due to a better understanding of the harmful effects of carbonated drinks, consumers in the region have started using fortified water. Finally, the popularity of certain ready-to-drink drinks (for example because of their functional benefits) has led to an increase in their consumption among consumers in the region. Coca Cola, which is a leading beverage producer in the region re-launched FUZE Tea, a kind of green tea with fruity flavors, extracted from fresh fruits in 2018.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest rate due to Changes in consumption patterns in the Asia-Pacific region, the development of dieting trends and growth in disposable income are expected to stimulate demand for ready-to-drink drinks. In addition, the growing working-class population and the growing demand for mobile products, especially in China and India, will be the key factors that will focus on the growth of the market. In 2017, Major RTD beverage player Campbell Soups Company purchased the rights of Pacific Foods of Oregon, in this acquisition it aimed at diversifying its offerings and increasing distribution across APAC region.

Global Ready to Drink Beverages Market Segmentation: –

By Source: Soy, Milk, Egg, Rice, Whey, Casein

By Type: Coffee, Tea, Yogurt, Dairy drinks, Flavored water

By Distribution Channels: Convenience stores, Specialist stores, Supermarkets, Online platforms

By Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

