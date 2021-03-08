Qatar Oil And Gas Upstream Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast 2025

The Qatar Oil And Gas Upstream Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for oil and gas upstream in Qatar is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Qatar Oil And Gas Upstream Market are Qatargas Operating Company Limited, Qatar Petroleum, ConocoPhillips Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total S.A. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Offshore to Dominate the Market

– The South Pars is a natural-gas condensate field located in the Persian Gulf. It is by far the world’s largest natural gas field, with ownership of the field shared between Iran and Qatar. The natural gas field provides the most significant share of natural gas production in the country.

– In 2019, Qatar gas have awarded McDermott International a substantial contract for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for expansion of the North Field offshore facilities in Qatar. Many new projects are expected to be initiated in the forecast period, which is expected to make the export of natural gas more profitable and thereby contribute to the growth of the upstream market.

– The oil production remained stagnant at 78.5 million tonnes in 2017 – 2018 period. The country’s oil consumption increased by 3.5%, year on year, to 12.2 million tons (mt), in 2018 from 11.8 mt in 2017. The increase in oil consumption in the country is expected to provide some growth in the sector.

