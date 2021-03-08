Qatar Facility Management Market 2021: Analysis and Technology Advancement Outlook

The Qatar Facility Management Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Qatar Facility Management Market was valued at USD 3080.26 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 6027.9million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.08% during the period of 2021-2026.”

Top Leading Companies of Qatar Facility Management Market are Emcor Facilities Services WLL, Al Faisal Holdings (MMG Qatar), Sodexo Qatar Services, Al-Asmakh Facilities Management, G4S Qatar SPC, Facilities Management & Maintenance Company LLC, Cofely Besix Facility Management, Como Facility Management Services, List Of Qatar-Based Companies, Amenity Facility Management & Services WLL, Cayan Facilities Management, Kien Facilities Management, Elegancia Hospitality & Facility Management Services, Servico Facility Management & Services WLL and others.

Key Market Trends:

Governments Investment into Infrastructure Projects Accounts for Significant Growth

– The uncertainty caused by the Arab Quartet boycott, has dampened Qatar’s economic growth, led by a hefty amount of debt, which has eventually forced the government to maintain its high level of spending. The state-run institutions have launched initiatives that perform diversified and localized operations to broaden the economy over the next few years. For instance, In May 2020, Qatar Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund was reported seeking European equity investments to raise USD 7.6 billion in loans to help build up returns on their operations.

– The growth is projected to stall in 2020 despite the increased government constant spending to ease the economic impact of COVID-19 and to rise 3% in the medium term driven by stronger activity in the service sector as FIFA World Cup 2022 is underpinned by a V-shaped recovery. However, under the Qatar National Vision 2030, nearly USD 16.4 billion in infrastructure and real estate investment are planned over the course next year to help offset the falling FIFA investment spending.

