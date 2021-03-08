Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market 2021 Analysis by Top Key Players – BASF SE, DuPont, Clariant, Imerys

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Pulp & Paper Chemicals market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The market for pulp & paper chemicals is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. Pulp & paper chemicals are the raw materials required to produce paper. These chemicals are mixed with paper pulp, to produce paper.

Key players in the global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market are

Nouryon, Arkema, BASF SE, DuPont, Clariant, Imerys, and Kemira Chemicals, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Industrial Papers

– Paper packaging includes rigid and flexible paper packaging formats, such as paper sacks and bags, corrugated boxes, wrapping paper, cartons, display packaging, cups and trays, inserts and dividers, tapes and labels, and clamshells. Significant weight advantages of paper packaging ensure benefits, in terms of distribution efficiencies and raw material inputs.

– Packaging performs an important function by protecting goods from damage, from the point of manufacture to the final consumer. It prevents wastage of goods and energy. Packaging meets stringent safety, technical, and hygienic requirements.

– A rise in the demand for flexible paper packaging, owing to growing consumer awareness regarding harmful effects of plastic on the environment along with eco-friendly nature and economic form of paper packaging, is expected to propel pulp and paper chemicals market growth.

– The major advantage of using recycled paper packaging is the associated reduction in the cost of packaging material up to 40%. Stringent government regulations, pertaining to environmental concerns and reduction in carbon emissions, are also one of the major factors expected to fuel consumption of recycled paper packaging across the end-user industries.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region

– Asia-Pacific region is expecting higher growth of pulp & paper market owing to increasing waste paper importing market in China.

– With increasing environmental awareness and safety issues, the Chinese government has enforced several new regulations on wastepaper importing.

– Small-scale paper mills with an operating capacity of less than 50,000 tons are not eligible for importing waste paper. These new regulations are having profound impact on the global wastepaper recycling practice and the papermaking industry in China. US exports of recovered paper to China remained relatively consistent throughout the year, averaging 608,000 ton per month.

– Chinese papermaking companies lack own forestry property. The companies mainly import raw materials for papermaking. The short supply of raw materials greatly affects the papermaking industry development, as it rapidly grows. In addition, the government policies and other extrinsic factors impact the import of raw materials.

